Josh Huepel's 5-star signee David Sanders Jr. shares 4-word reaction to hype up Volunteers' athletic record 

Five-star signee David Sanders Jr. is from the Class of 2025 and studied at Providence Day School in North Carolina. He is a freshman and plays as an offensive tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers. On Saturday, he shared a four-word reaction to an Instagram post about the Volunteers' athletic record.

Ad

"Best place to be," Sanders wrote on his Instagram story while sharing a post highlighting the Vols' achievements across sports.

David Sanders Jr. shares a four-word reaction to hype up the Volunteers' athletic record (Image via Instagram/@Clt_BigDave)

Ad

Trending

The post he shared is from a Tennessee media portal, Vol Report, listed the following achievements of the Volunteers this season:

Men's Basketball: In the Sweet 16

Women's Basketball: In the Sweet 16

Softball: Ranked in the top 10 nationally

Baseball: Defending national champs and currently ranked No.1 in the country

Football: Finished in the top 10 nationally.

In the freshman year of his high school career, David Sanders Jr. played three games and had three pancake blocks. In both his sophomore and junior years, he played 13 games and registered 17 and 10 pancake blocks, respectively. He wrapped up his senior year with 11 games and 14 pancake blocks. He also had 136 total tackles and 15 sacks during his high school career.

Ad

Sanders Jr. received seven MaxPreps Player of the Game awards for his performances during his high school journey. In 2023, he received the honor of being a MaxPreps Second-Team All-American.

"He's a super-smart kid" - Tennessee Vols' Josh Heupal praises David Sanders Jr.

In 2024, David Sanders Jr. signed with Tennessee and entered Josh Heupel's program. He was the highest-rated signee to join the Vols' roster from his class. Heupel described Sanders Jr. as a "super smart kid" on March 7.

Ad

“Man, super smart kid, very engaging, very personable," Heupel said per Rocky Top Insider. "Great family. Cares about the guys around him. Great work habits since he arrived... There's a lot of growth ahead for him and all the young guys on the roster."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his commitment speech in August, he thanked his family and coaches and announced his decision to join the University of Tennessee. He said:

"I just want to let you know you're getting a strong, hardworking individual ... I will be ready to lead from day one, and this has been a dream of mine to play football, so for that, I will always put my all into it."

Ad

" I cannot wait to get on campus and importantly hoist that national championship trophy, that's for the next three-four years," Sanders Jr. added. "I'll be committed to the University of Tennessee."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback