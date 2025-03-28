“Ju,” “Chill”: High school players react to Julian Lewis’ drippy post

Julian Lewis, the elite five-star quarterback from Carrollton High School, set Instagram on fire on Wednesday with a series of stylish photos. The post featured Lewis wearing A Bathing Ape cardigan, denim shorts, and black bedazzled mules while posing in front of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Ad

The Colorado signee, known for his precision on the field, showed off his off-the-field swag, and fellow high school stars wasted no time reacting.

Ad

Trending

A couple of Colorado's other top recruits quickly took to the comments section, reacting to Julian Lewis' effortless style. Terrell Timmons Jr. simply wrote, “Chill,” while Antonio Branch Jr. dropped, “Ju,” both acknowledging Lewis' confidence and swagger.

image via Ig@julianlewis1

Other recruits, such as Bradon Arrington Jr. and Zechariah Owens, also expressed their reactions, showcasing camaraderie with comments like "ur him bro" and "Brada," respectively.

Ad

Image via Ig@julianlewis10

As Colorado gears up for the 2025 season, one of the most pressing questions in Boulder is who will replace Shedeur Sanders as quarterback. With Sanders heading to the NFL, the Buffaloes’ offense is searching for its next leader.

Ad

The competition centers on Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Salter, a transfer from Liberty, had an impressive 2023 campaign, leading the Flames to a 13-1 record and earning Conference USA MVP honors.

However, his performance dipped in 2024. His dual-threat ability, however, remains a key asset that could intrigue offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. If Salter returns to his 2023 form, Colorado’s offense could be dangerous.

Lewis, who is rated No. 2 in the 2025 class by ESPN, changed his mind and transferred to Colorado after originally committing to USC. He threw for more than 10,000 yards and accumulated 144 touchdowns at high school, displaying his elite arm power and composure. Lewis who is inexperienced, is a legit contender for the job.

Ad

Julian Lewis channels Shedeur Sanders with iconic watch celebration

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is making headlines after a viral clip showcased his impressive deep pass, followed by Shedeur Sanders’ signature watch celebration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The celebration traces back to Sanders’s time at Colorado, originating before a Week 2 matchup against Nebraska in 2023. During warmups, Sanders flaunted a custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500, later repeating the gesture after securing a victory.

Although Sanders and Lewis never shared the field at Colorado, they appear to have formed a strong bond. Sanders has offered guidance as Lewis prepares for his collegiate career while Sanders transitions to the NFL.

Ad

"It's definitely a blessing for me to have a guy like him," Lewis told the media earlier this month. "Me and Shedeur talked about it… just understanding their path, it's humbling."

Shedeur's signature move gained popularity, with athletes such as New York Jets’ Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, along with Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, adopting the celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place