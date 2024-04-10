Kiyan Anthony and his mom, La La, share a bond that's both playful and loving. Recently, they delved into some fun memories from Kiyan's childhood and exchanged playful banter about their favorite basketball players. This conversation offers a glimpse into their close relationship and the joy they find in sharing these moments.

Expand Tweet

Kiyan's childhood crush was none other than Zendaya, the talented actress known for her roles in movies and TV shows. He remembered watching her on screen and being captivated by her talent and beauty. This innocent admiration is a common experience for many growing up, and Kiyan's fond memories of his crush on Zendaya reflect a time of youthful innocence and admiration.

"Zendaya was my childhood crush. I loved watching her on screen and admired her talent." - Kiyan Anthony reflects on his childhood admiration for the actress.

Family bonds are precious, and for Kiyan Anthony, they're a blend of fun moments with his mom, La La, and the influence of his dad, Carmelo Anthony. When you see Kiyan and La La together at public events or just hanging out, you can feel the love and laughter they share.

Kiyan and La La's bond is more than just family ties; it's a friendship filled with playful banter and shared interests, especially in basketball.

Growing up in a basketball family, Kiyan naturally looks up to his father, Carmelo Anthony, as a role model. Carmelo's legacy in the game has undoubtedly influenced Kiyan's passion for basketball. While Kiyan appreciates modern players like Paul George, he also values the timeless impact of his father's career.

Kiyan Anthony picks Paul George as his GOAT, surprising La La

Kiyan's admiration for Paul George as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) player may surprise some, but it's part of a trend among younger basketball fans. They connect more with current stars like George rather than the legends of past eras like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Kiyan's choice of Paul George as the GOAT player reflects a shift in basketball fandom influenced by generational preferences. For older fans, the GOAT debate often centers on iconic players from previous decades, while younger fans like Kiyan are drawn to the current stars who dominate the game today.

As the conversation shifted to basketball, Kiyan expressed his admiration for Paul George, whom he considers the greatest basketball player ever. He praised George's skills on the court and his achievements in the game. However, when Kiyan mentioned this to his mom, La La, she couldn't resist teasing him in a playful manner. La La reminded Kiyan that his dad, Carmelo Anthony, is also a basketball legend, playfully challenging Kiyan's choice of the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) player.

Before Brandon Miller caught the attention of Michael Jordan and entered the NBA draft, he found his basketball inspiration in an unexpected place: YouTube. While many of his peers idolized LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, or Stephen Curry, Miller's admiration centered on Paul George, a smooth-shooting star known for his range, athleticism, footwork, and clutch performances.

Despite initial ridicule for his choice, Miller is part of a growing trend among younger players who see Paul George as the ideal NBA archetype. George's blend of size, skill, versatility, and smoothness resonates with a generation of players who value modern basketball attributes and style.

From influencing gameplay in NBA 2K to inspiring real-world moves on the court, George's influence on the next generation of basketball stars is undeniable.

In essence, Kiyan Anthony's journey in basketball and his family bonds with La La and Carmelo highlight the evolving nature of sports fandom. Each generation brings its own perspectives and preferences, shaping the way we admire and celebrate the players who inspire us on and off the court.