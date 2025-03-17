NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are still in a celebratory mood following their triumph at the CIF state final on Friday. Sierra Canyon Freshman Kenzo Hounsou, via his official Instagram page on Sunday, shared a series of pictures of the team celebrating their championship victory.

In reaction to the post, Bryce James dropped a crossed-finger emoji in the comments:

“🤞🏾.” He wrote.

Fans also reacted to the post, congratulating Kenzo and the Trailblazers for their achievement:

"Congrats kid! Great learning year for you with a winning program. You exactly what to do to prepare for your sophomore season. Happy for you guys!" One comment read.

"Congratulations Kenzo 👏🏾👏🏾." Another fan said.

"Ayyyyeeeee. We started this journey a year ago. And i'd say we're off to a good start!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Said another.

"I'm so proud of all your hard = work you put in! These are moments you deserve to enjoy! Aunties Champ 🏆🥹💕💪🏾." Another said.

"Major congratulations Kings 🎊🎈🎉." Another fan said.

LeBron James' son Bryce James reacts to teammate's IG dump after CIF championship. (Image via Instagram @kenzoklh)

Sierra Canyon won the game with a 58-53 scoreline to secure their fourth state title. Their last shot at the title was in 2020 when they reached the final. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to an abrupt halt, preventing the final from taking place.

Bryce James' grandmother, Gloria James, congratulates her grandson on winning the state championship

Arizona commit Bryce James was overwhelmed with support during the state championship game, which saw Sierra Canyon win the state title. LeBron James, his wife, Savannah, and their daughter, Zhuri, were in attendance to watch the game. The NBA legend's mother, Gloria, was also in attendance to lend her own share of support to her grandson.

Of course, they all celebrated with Bryce and the team after the game. However, Bryce's grandmother took the celebration further, sharing a congratulatory post on her Instagram page on Sunday.

She shared the post with a caption that read:

"Congratulations on winning the CIF High School Men's Basketball Championship grandson🏀🏆🎊🎉!!!! I couldn't be more happy for you and your teammates. You all worked very hard throughout the regular season. You dug down deep and fought a hard fought game. And it paid off. I am honored to have been there as a WITNESS. I hope that you have this beautiful memory for the rest of your life😉. Love you much @_justbryce, Grammy🩷”

Bryce James contributed three points, five rebounds and two assists in the game.

