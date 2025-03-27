"Leek is going to be in the March Madness": Camp Nitty hypes up Meleek Thomas playing for Arkansas next season

With the Arkansas Razorbacks making it to the Sweet 16 of March Madness, many are wondering if John Calipari's squad would have another deep run next year with two five-stars in Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. joining the team. Many think so, including renowned trainer Camp Nitty.

On Wednesday, the athletic trainer shouted out Thomas going to Arkansas and expressed how excited he was for the Pittsburgh native to play for the Razorbacks come March Madness.

"This time next year, Leek is going to be in the March Madness. And I'm going to be front and center no matter where the game is at," Camp Nitty said.

Here is how 247Sports' director of scouting, Adam Finklestein, described Thomas:

"Thomas is one of the most naturally talented and dynamic guards in the national class. He’s extremely confident and assertive, playing with a high-volume scoring mentality. He’s a tough shot-taker and maker, with the versatility to shoot off the dribble, with range, create space for step-backs, or make runners in a crowded lane."

Meleek Thomas will play in the McDonald's All-American game on Apr. 1 and the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

Meleek Thomas says John Calipari is one of the reasons he chose Arkansas

As for why Meleek Thomas chose Arkansas over other schools, he said it was because of John Calipari, who had been the most aggressive in trying to recruit the top-10 prospect.

"Everyone I spoke with was so positive on Coach Cal," Meleek Thomas told ESPN. "He has touched so many lives with his guys becoming NBA players and so many others. He and the staff stayed in contact with both me and my family the whole time.

"I am big on family, and Coach Cal is a warm-hearted person who built a great relationship with both me and my family."

Thomas will be teaming up with IMG Academy's Darius Acuff Jr. at Arkansas, with the two five-star prospects combining for a possibly potent backcourt.

