“Like Kobe and Bron in the Olympics”: Fans hyped as AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson set to play for the same team

BYU signee and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, and Duke signee Cameron Boozer are just a few names that will put on a show at one of the most prestigious high school basketball tournaments, McDonald's All-American Game.

The match, which is divided into two teams, East and West, is stacked with top high school basketball prospects. The game is set to be played on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. However, one of the highlights of the game will be watching Dybantsa and Peterson play together.

Famous basketball page Bleacher Report Hoops took to Instagram to upload some highlights of the star duo:

Hoops fans are excited to see Dybantsa and Peterson playing together and commented on the post:

Fans hyped as AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson set to play for the same team

"This like Kobe and Bron in the Olympics," one fan said.

"Unfair. Aj and dp are both super polished. They gon fry the other team everytime," another fan commented.

"I refuse to believe that the east team with ament, the boozer twins and more could win against this duo. combine it with Chris cenac, Koa peat, alijah arenas. nonetheless, it'll be a delight to watch," one fan wrote.

"I mean it is the all American game so you're bound to see some of the top prospects play together. however, the duo on the same team would be a cheat code. gotta see which team sets the temp and has got the chemistry to win," a fan commented.

one fan agreed, "Seems common for an All-American game."

"Basketball is good for the next decades! Wow," commented another fan.

"Cam boozer is more pro ready and a better defender," a fan commented.

What happened the last time AJ Dybantsa played against Darryn Peterson?

The No. 1 and No. 3 prospects of the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) have met twice this season at the Grind Session Circuit. The duo's last meeting was in February as Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep sealed a tight 88-86 win against AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep.

Peterson finished the match with 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while Dybantsa had 49 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Furthermore, Peterson won the match in December also by a 76-70 scoreline as he finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Dybantsa scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists, blocked the ball twice and had four steals in that game.

