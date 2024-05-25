"Looking for a school that feels like home": 5-star safety Jonah Williams opens up about expectations from a college program before making commitment

The summer commitment period is approaching, and five-star safety from the 2025 recruitment class, Jonah Williams, is evaluating his options for the next step in his football career. Over the past few months, he has visited several programs, including LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC.

“There’s a couple of schools above the rest,” Williams told On3's Chad Simmons.

Each of these programs is vying for Williams' commitment. But he hinted at a narrowing field before making a decision. The core of his decision hinges on a more personal criterion.

“I am looking for a school that really feels like home. I want it to be a place where when I step on campus, it feels like I can live there for the next three-to-four years.”

In 2023, the safety was named Texas District 9-5A D-I Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. He recorded 20 receptions for 474 yards and 8 touchdowns, along with 144 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns from just 2 carries.

Williams is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and the top safety in the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking. He also holds the distinction of being the No. 7 national player and No. 1 linebacker, according to 247 Sports.

Which teams have the attention of Jonah Williams?

Jonah Williams is currently evaluating his college choices with a keen focus on Texas A&M, LSU, and Oregon.

Expand Tweet

Williams has been a frequent visitor to Texas A&M, having toured the campus five times. He is particularly impressed with head coach Mike Elko’s defensive acumen and his background in coaching safeties. He also liked the strong sense of relationship-building at Texas A&M.

“They’re dedicated and building strong relationships with the recruits,” Williams said. “They are building tight bonds with them.”

LSU has long been a favorite for Williams, who grew up admiring the Tigers.

“LSU has always been a favorite. It was my favorite school growing up, so I’ve always had them up there. I like the atmosphere on game days and the coaching."

Jake Olsen, LSU’s safety coach, has been a crucial figure in Williams’ recruitment. The five-star safety also holds Olsen in high regard.

"They just had Tyrann Mathieu come speak to the players. I really like coach Olsen as a coach and as a man. He’s a really great guy," Williams said.

Oregon recently hosted Jonah Williams, and he has quickly developed a strong rapport with Chris Hampton, the co-defensive coordinator and safety coach. Williams is also impressed with the culture that head coach Dan Lanning has cultivated at Oregon.

“The brotherhood they have is great. Players are always out doing something with their teammates," Williams said. "They’re so unified in what they do as a team… Their brotherhood is solid. I don’t think anything could break it.”

Jonah Williams has scheduled official visits to the Aggies (June 6–8), the Tigers (June 14–16), and the Ducks (June 21–23).