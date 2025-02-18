"Looks like Miami" "Bama lock": Fans react as 4-star Florida IOL Canon Pickett narrows recruitment list to 10 schools

Canon Pickett, a four-star offensive lineman from Tampa, Florida, trimmed his list down to 10 schools. The 6-foot-4 athlete received offers from 34 CFB programs, as per On3, but will now choose from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news on Twitter and fans were quick to share their thoughts on potential landing spots. The Miami Hurricanes have emerged as the favorites (96.9% chance) to land the talented offensive lineman, according to On3.

Despite the Hurricanes' chances, other programs will try their best to land Pickett and fans are doing their bit to recruit the athlete from the Tampa Bay Tech High School.

"Looks like Miami if I had to guess," one fan said.

The Hurricanes are followed by the Florida Gators as On3 has given them a 1.2% chance of acquiring Canon Pickett.

"Why is dressed like he’s playing in Alaska… it’s Florida homie," another fan commented.

Canon Pickett is ranked No. 352 in the country and is the 33rd-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 56th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Canon Pickett talked about the Miami Hurricanes

Canon's father, Booker Pickett Sr. played for the Hurricanes in the 1990s and his older brother is part of the program's roster right now. Pickett spoke about the program and claimed that the Hurricanes will always "be a top school" for him.

"Miami is always going to be a top school for me," Pickett said in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons. " I recently saw both coach Mario Cristobal and coach Alex Mirabal coaching. I saw that coach Cristobal was working with the o-line, even though he’s the head coach. That stuck out to me."

Miami's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 32 in the country, as per 247Sports. The Mario Cristobal-led program has already managed to land three commitments from the class.

If Pickett joins Miami, he will join Jordan Campbell, Camdin Portis and Dereon Coleman as part of the Hurricanes' roster.

