"LSU check declined": Football fans react as 4-Star DL JaReylan McCoy decides to rescind his commitment from Brian Kelly's side after a month

Four-star defensive lineman prospect JaReylan McCoy has withdrawn his commitment from the LSU Tigers. McCoy’s decommitment from Brian Kelly’s side was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on his Instagram page, drawing different reactions from fans.

A fan on the platform, Taev1on, made fun of the Tigers, commenting,

“LSU check declined.”

Another fan, referring to how quickly McCoy withdrew his commitment from LSU, wrote,

“Kids be committed for a month.”

Cameron_kaiser1 echoed the concern behind the comment above, observing that,

“Commit has no meaning anymore.”

Similarly, a fan, Tvanbulls, wrote,

“I don’t understand the point in a one month commitment.”

Another fan opined that he might have announced his commitment a bit too early, raising the question,

“Bro why do kids even commit early?”

However, a fan, Jamesxcheney, sought a link between McCoy’s U-turn and the prevalent state of things within the Tigers football program. They wrote,

“Makes you wonder what’s going on in Shreveport, LA.”

JaReylan McCoy’s recruitment profile

JaReylan McCoy is a 6-ft-6, 245-pound defensive line prospect from Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi. The four-star prospect is 247Sports’ No. 12 defensive lineman and ranks at No. 103 overall nationally. McCoy is in high demand among college programs, having garnered more than 30 scholarship offers, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

He announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers at the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2, choosing Kelly’s program over Tennessee and USC. Despite the announcement, however, he remained open to visits and continued to weigh his options while interacting with other coaches.

Notably, he has visited Ole Miss more than once in the weeks following his commitment while receiving visits from a couple of schools. This has prompted him to reopen his recruitment. However, he has refused to rule out the possibility of re-pledging his allegiance to the Tigers. He said,

“I just need to think about things a little more. LSU is a great school and I love coach Peoples, so LSU is still in the mix, but I just wanted to open things back up.”

He also noted the factors that will be important in influencing his next commitment decision. He said,

“Relationships and the people I am around is what I am looking for. I want to be around great people. Building close relationships is key in my decision.”

The top contenders for JaReylan McCoy's commitment remain LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama.

