"Made me wanna run through a Wall": Fans react to 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson's impressive feat at the gym 

Tyler Atkinson, the five-star linebacker from Grayson High School is one of the best overall recruits in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-2 athlete is sitting on offers from top schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson, Tennessee, USC, Texas and Miami.

Atkinson is a physical specimen and an elite athlete. MaxPreps' Instagram account recently shared a video of the five-star athlete lifting weights at the gym along with his teammates. The linebacker showed off his strength, leaving fans impressed by his display of power.

"He made that look EASY," read the caption of the post.

Many fans were hyped to see Atkinson's gym workout. However, some criticized the five-star recruit's form while lifting weights:

"He’ll be a great boundary safety at the next level," one fan said.

"Just did this as a junior in high school, on my page," another fan commented.

"Wait till his form gets better he got 400 in him easily cuhh strong asff," another fan wrote.

Fan reactions (Source: @maxpreps/Instagram)

"Made me wanna run through a wall," another fan chimed in.

Tyler Atkinson is the best linebacker in his class and the eighth-best overall recruit in the nation, per On3.

"Shi easy," one fan commented.

"Good strength. Bad form," another fan wrote.

"Would be nice if his coach taught him proper techniques instead of just lifting heavy," another fan said.

According to On3, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best odds of landing the five-star linebacker from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Tyler Atkinson talks about Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are the frontrunners to land the talented five-star linebacker. They have hosted Atkinson multiple times and are all but set to land his commitment.

Atkinson, who received a visit from the Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart in January this year, spoke about the program in an interview with On3.

"I’ve been to Georgia a lot," Atkinson said via On3.com. "I’m very cool with a lot of guys on the team... Coach Glenn Schumann… me being around him for so long has allowed us to build our relationship and allowed him to pour into me.

"I’ve been around coach Kirby and he loves what I can do on the field. I have a good relationship with him. They treat me well up there and they keep giving me reasons to go back. It’s all love for Georgia," he added.

Georgia has managed to land commitments from six athletes from the Class of 2026 so far. The program's class is ranked No. 20 overall in the country, per 247Sports.

