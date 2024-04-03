McDonald's All American Game 2024: Box Scores, Player stats, Cooper Flagg performance and more

The McDonald’s All American Game 2024 held at the Toyota Center in Houston on April 2, showcased the brightest high school basketball talents from across the nation. The game featured intense competition, jaw-dropping plays, and standout performances.

Box Scores (April 2, 2024)

The matchup between Team East and Team West was nothing short of thrilling. Let’s dive into the box scores for the key players:

Team East

#1. Cooper Flagg: The 6’9" forward from Montverde Academy stole the show. Flagg’s stat line was remarkable: 28 points, 10 assists, and 5 steals. His court vision and ability to impact every facet of the game were unparalleled.

#2. Jaden Williams: The versatile 6’8" forward from Montverde Academy contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds, showcasing his scoring prowess both inside and outside.

#3. Isaiah Johnson: The explosive shooting guard from IMG Academy added 18 points, including some electrifying dunks.

Team West

#1. Elijah Carter: The imposing 7’0" center from Sierra Canyon dominated the paint with a double-double: 15 points and 14 rebounds. His shot-blocking presence disrupted Team East’s offense.

#2. Marcus Lee: The sharpshooting guard from Mater Dei High School drained five three-pointers, finishing with 17 points.

#3. Aaliyah Brown: The lone female player in the game, Brown impressed with 12 points and 8 assists, earning cheers from the crowd.

McDonald's All American Game 2024 Game Player Stats (April 2, 2024)

Cooper Flagg rightfully earned the game’s MVP title. His ability to orchestrate plays, score efficiently, and impact the game on both ends of the court stood out.

Elijah Carter showcased his dominance in rebounds and blocks, solidifying his status as a force in the paint. Isaiah Johnson caught the attention of NBA scouts with his athleticism and scoring prowess.

Here's a table summarizing the East 88 player stats from the 2024 McDonald's All American Game held on April 2, 2024:

Player Name Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks TO FG FT 3P +/- Isaiah Demonte Evans 0 1 6 1 1 0 0-6 0-0 0-4 -6 Ian Jackson 21 2 2 1 0 1 9-21 2-2 1-5 -5 Cooper Flagg 8 3 12 1 2 0 3-9 1-2 1-4 -5 Derik Queen 23 5 16 3 2 1 10-15 3-5 0-0 14 Jalil Betha 3 2 8 0 1 1 1-5 0-0 1-3 -20 Boogie Fland 17 3 10 0 1 1 6-14 2-2 3-6 13 Bryson Tucker 3 0 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-0 1-2 7 Drake Powell 0 1 8 2 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-1 11 Jayden Quaintance 7 3 14 4 1 1 3-4 1-2 0-0 7 Liam McNeeley 2 1 8 0 2 1 0-6 2-2 0-3 7 J Bol 4 0 4 1 1 2 2-4 0-0 0-0 -13

Here's a table summarizing the West-86 player stats from the 2024 McDonald's All American Game held on April 2, 2024:

Player Name Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks TO FG FT 3P +/- Ace Bailey 6 2 10 0 0 5 2-7 2-2 0-3 11 Flory Bidunga 6 0 12 1 1 1 3-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Dylan Harper 22 5 12 1 2 0 9-16 2-3 2-5 11 VJ Edgecombe 9 1 10 0 2 5 4-8 1-2 0-1 11 Tre Johnson 17 3 8 1 0 2 6-9 0-0 5-7 12 Zoom Diallo 0 2 2 1 0 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 -3 Carter Bryant 2 1 8 0 3 2 1-3 0-0 0-1 -16 Karter Knox 9 0 2 0 0 0 4-6 0-0 1-1 -16 Aiden Sherrell 0 0 4 0 3 1 0-3 0-0 0-3 -13 Derrion Reid 4 0 9 0 0 2 2-4 0-0 0-1 -7 Donavan Freeman 6 0 2 1 0 2 2-4 0-0 2-3 15 Trent Perry 5 0 0 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 1-1 -14

Who won the game?

Team East emerged victorious in the 2024 McDonald’s All American Game held on April 2, 2024. Their standout player, Cooper Flagg, played a pivotal role in securing the win with his impressive performance.

Cooper Flagg Performance in 2024 McDonald’s All American Game (April 2, 2024)

Cooper Flagg, the standout forward from Montverde Academy, delivered an exceptional performance during the 2024 McDonald’s All American Game. Let’s delve into the details of his remarkable play:

#1. Scoring: Flagg led all players with 28 points. His scoring ability was on full display, whether driving to the basket or hitting shots from beyond the arc.

#2. Playmaking: All game long, Flagg showcased his court vision and passing skills. He recorded an impressive 10 assists, setting up his teammates for easy buckets.

#3. Defense: Flagg’s defense was equally impactful. He tallied 5 steals, disrupting Team West’s offensive flow and creating transition opportunities.

#4. Versatility: Flagg displayed versatility by contributing in multiple areas, including leveraging his 6'9" frame as a rebounder. His ability to impact both ends of the court marks him out as a force to be reckoned with.

#5. MVP: Unsurprisingly, Cooper Flagg was named the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). His performance left a lasting impression and solidified his status as a rising star in the basketball world.

The McDonald’s All American Game 2024 was a glimpse into the future of college basketball and the NBA. Cooper Flagg’s performance will be etched in the game’s history, and fans eagerly await his journey to the professional ranks.