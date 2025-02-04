"My Guy": Michigan's Bryce Underwood gives a shout-out to James Harden upon receiving his signature Adidas kicks

Five-star quarterback and Michigan enrollee Bryce Underwood has unboxed his new James Harden signature sneakers. The elite quarterback shared a picture of the shoes on his Instagram story on Monday, tagging the NBA star with a shoutout, “My Guy.”

Bryce Underwood's shoutout to James Harden

Adidas launched the new Harden Vol. 9 “Cyber Metallic” on Jan. 25, continuing its long-running partnership with the LA Clippers guard.

Trending

The one-time NBA MVP spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Joey Linn about his ninth signature shoe in collaboration with Adidas:

“It’s a testament to the work we’ve been putting in. Myself and Adidas have an unbelievable partnership, and it’s been special these past few years. We’ve been creating some heat and making some real disruptive shoes that I think a lot of people can relate to and it’s a lifestyle, honestly.

"You can wear them on the court, and you can wear them off the court. So, for me, I’m just excited about how they came out with the final finishes and I hope my fans enjoy them as well.”

Bryce Underwood’s star status and Michigan recruitment

Bryce Underwood is not a stranger to rolling with big ballers. The elite prospect from Belleville (Michigan) High School enjoyed Tom Brady’s mentorship as he took the important decision to flip to Michigan. The quarterback was committed to the LSU Tigers until a few weeks before the early signing period.

The state of Michigan was inches close to losing its biggest high school talent in recent years until the intervention from Brady and Larry Ellison. With an NIL deal worth more than $10 million, the Wolverines secured their biggest in-state talent. It was an important move for the program, seeking its return to the top of college football.

Coach Sherrone Moore inherited a national championship-winning program from Jim Harbaugh. However, the team performed below par last season, prompting a concerted effort to put the best talent he required at his disposal. But while this has worked well for his high school recruitment, he’s not finding it as easy on the transfer portal.

Two of his top targets in the transfer portal, Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, proved elusive for Moore, as they settled for different destinations. Coogan chose the Indiana Hoosiers, while Spindler preferred Nebraska. Failing to get the two former Notre Dame stars is a big blow to Moore’s recruitment strategy for the offensive line.

Notwithstanding, Michigan fans can look forward to watching Bryce Underwood deliver the goods by next fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback