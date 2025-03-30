Four-star Northwestern Wildcats signee Jake West shared his reaction to Tahaad Pettiford's standout performance in Auburn's 78-65 Sweet 16 win over Michigan on Saturday. Pettiford delivered 20 points and three assists to help Auburn to victory.

Popular basketball page Swish Insta shared a highlight of Pettiford's performance Saturday.

In reaction to the post, Jake West dropped a one-word comment:

"League." Jake wrote, implying that Pettiford is ready for the NBA league.

Some fans agreed with Jake's opinion:

"League ready 💯🔥♥️." One fan said.

"LEAGUE." Another fan said.

"League him now 🙏." Said another.

“3 letters, NBA 🫱🏾‍🫲🏿.” Another said.

"NBA ready. He gotta different bounce to his game 🔥💯." Another fan said.

Northwestern signee Jake West shares 1-word reaction to Tahaad Pettiford's standout performance in Auburn's Sweet 16 win over Michigan. (Image visa Instagram @swish.insta)

Some fans were simply praising Pettiford's performance:

"What a player. The athleticism and tenacity of Kobe. wow." One fan wrote.

"Broome and Pettiford saved us last night. Great game by both . They wanted it more than anyone!" Another fan said.

"That Pettiford mean animal 🔥." Another said.

"He gone always make any team he plays for better !!! He a 🐶 hands down." Said another.

"IN TAHAAD WE TRUST." Another fan said.

Auburn's 6-foot-10 forward Johni Broome led the Tigers with 22 points, 16 rebounds, and one assist. 6-foot-4 guard Denver Jones also contributed 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists to the victory.

With this win, Auburn has now moved on to the Elite Eight round of the tournament. They will face Michigan State on Sunday.

Four-star point guard Jake West opens up on choosing Northwestern University

Four-star 6-foot-1 point guard Jake West committed to the Northwestern Wildcats last October, choosing the program over Mississippi State, West Virginia, Penn State and Pennsylvania, among others. Speaking on why he chose the Wildcats, he said:

"I just wanted the decision to be to meet all the requirements: amazing academic school, a great basketball program where they like to develop freshmen. I wanted to go somewhere I wanted to be for four years and have a family."

Jake will be joining the Wildcats alongside fellow signees Tre Singleton, Cade Bennerman, Tyler Kropp and Phoenix Gill. Jake is the highest-ranked Northwestern recruit this year, currently ranked No. 128 as per on3 industry rankings.

