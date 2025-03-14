"Not just a great player but a great human": CFB fans react as Tennessee signee David Sanders Jr. shares his delight about Volunteers decision

David Sanders Jr. is a five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte, North Carolina, who signed with the Tennessee Volunteers during the Early Signing Period in 2024. He chose the Josh Heupel-led side over other top programs such as Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida State and Michigan.

Sanders Jr. is one of the Volunteers' best prospects from the class. The talented offensive lineman committed to the program in August last year after receiving an offer from them in April 2022. Sanders took multiple visits to Knoxville and was impressed by Heupel's program.

The five-star prospect spoke about his experience with the Vols so far on Monday after the program's second spring camp workout.

"Everything I thought about the during the recruitment process is exactly what I'm getting," Sanders Jr. told the media.

CFB fans were impressed by the five-star recruit's response to the media and shared their thoughts on Instagram.

"Wow he’s not just a great player but a great human," one fan said.

CFB fans react as Tennessee signee David Sanders Jr. shares his delight about Volunteers decision (Image via Instagram/@vol_football)

"Good start representing that #70," another fan wrote.

"Couldn’t imagine being so composed and articulate at the age of 19," another fan commented.

"Media trained for sure," one fan commented.

"You got this," one Instagram user said.

"Pretty impressive," a Vols fan commented.

Sanders Jr. is ranked No.9 in the country and is the second-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the best-ranked prospect from the state of North Carolina. Sanders is the Vols' best signee from the Class of 2025 and one of the program's two five-star enrollees alongside Isaiah Campbell, per On3.

Josh Heupel impressed by five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.

The Providence Day School's five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is one of the best players at his position from the Class of 2025. He signed with the Tennessee Volunteers in December last year and has already made an impression on the program's head coach Josh Heupel.

The five-star prospect received a lot of praise from his coach after the Vols' first spring camp workout.

"Man, super smart kid," Heupel said (via A to Z Sports). "Very engaging and very personable. He has a great family. Cares about the guys around him. Great work habits since he's arrived (on campus). There's a lot of growth ahead for him and every young guy that has come into our roster."

David Sanders Jr. is one of the Volunteers' 23 enrollees from the Class of 2025 (per 247 Sports). Tennessee's Class of 2025 is ranked No.11 in the country, as per the portal, thanks to talents like the 6' 6" offensive tackle.

