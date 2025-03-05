“Ohio State” “UNC”: CFB fans react as 4-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes lists down his top 11 schools; scheduled to visit Bill Belichick’s UNC

Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a four-star edge rusher from the class of 2026, is a heavily recruited prospect with offers from top programs such as Ohio State, NC State, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Texas, Auburn and Penn State. However, the four-star prospect has trimmed his list down to 11 schools.

Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Miami, Florida, Alabama, NC State, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida State made Griffin-Haynes' final list. He posed a question on X (formerly Twitter) about his potential destination and fans quickly shared their thoughts.

"Where’s home ?" the defenseman tweeted with a thinking emoji.

Fans shared their thoughts on where they think Griffin-Hayes should go.

"Ohio State! Go Bucks!," one fan said.

"UNC!!!!!," another fan commented.

"Come to Columbus Ohio Young man!," a fan wrote.

Fans of Florida and Texas also chimed in with their attempts at recruiting the talented defenseman from North Carolina.

"C'mon down to Gainesville, FL my guy!," one fan posted.

"Texas will make you feel at home, out good people around you, and give you a great degree. We’d be proud to have you," another fan said.

Zavion Griffin-Haynes is No. 231 in the country and is the 28th-best player at his position in the class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 14th-best overall recruit from the state of North Carolina.

Zavion Griffin-Haynes is set to visit North Carolina this spring

The four-star edge rusher from North Carolina, Zavion Griffin-Haynes, is scheduled to visit the North Carolina Tar Heels in November. He was initially committed to the Tar Heels from September to November last year.

Since then, the Tar Heels have undergone a coaching change, with Bill Belichick replacing Mack Brown in December. Griffin-Haynes has also expressed renewed interest in recommitting to the program.

The four-star prospect spoke about the program and his conversation with Belichick in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong.

"Just the change of the program," Griffin-Haynes said, as per On3. "How the NFL caliber comes apart (of it) and how the program (will) grow into a championship program. He told me I’m an NFL player I gotta do what it takes to get there and coming to UNC he will make sure I’m in the right position too."

The Tar Heels' class of 2026 is ranked No. 21 in the country, per 247Sports. They have landed commitments from seven athletes and are pursuing more prospects from the class.

