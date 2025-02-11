"Only took 10.5 mil to take away one": Football fans react to Big Ten schools emerging as the top destination for elite 2025 class QBs

The 2025 Class has some of the best quarterbacks in the country. According to On3, three of the top four spots are held by quarterbacks. Bryce Underwood is the best overall prospect in the country from the class followed by Alabama signee Keelon Russell. The third spot is occupied by Ohio State signee Tavien St. Clair and the fourth-best quarterback from the class is Husan Longstreet.

Interestingly, three of these QBs have signed with the Big Ten schools. Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan in November and signed with them on Dec. 4. Clair and Longstreet also signed with their respective Big Ten schools on National Signing Day.

Hayes Fawcett shared a post on Instagram detailing the fact that three of the top four quarterbacks from the Class of 2025 will play in the Big Ten conference.

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the post. A majority of the fans made comparisons between the three quarterbacks and shared their opinions in the comment section of the post.

"B1G takeover," one fan said.

"bryce clears this board idc what what anyone says," another fan wrote.

"Keelon gunna be the best one," another fan commented.

Fans also shed light on Russell, who is ranked No.2 in the country and signed with SEC's Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Only took 10.5 mil to take away one from an sec school lol," one fan commented.

"Such a cherry picked stat. Anything to make the B1G look better lol," another fan said.

"Sec has 60 more espn300 recruits," another fan wrote.

The Big Ten conference will be a fun conference to follow in the upcoming seasons as it will boast some of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Big Ten Conference acquires 636 athletes from the Class of 2025

Most of the athletes from the Class of 2025 have found their home for the upcoming CFB season. The Big Ten conference emerged as one of the biggest winners from the recruiting cycle, acquiring 636 athletes from the class.

Top players such as Bryce Underwood, Tavien St. Clair, Dakorien Moore and Devin Sanchez have all signed for a Big Ten school. Programs such as Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon had a great run in the recruiting cycle acquiring 36, 32 and 29 athletes respectively.

Indiana and Washington landed 44 commits from the Class of 2025, the most out of any Big Ten schools. They were followed by UCLA and Purdue with 41 commits.

