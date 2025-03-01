"Patiently waiting": Hoops fans react as elite SF Agot Makeer names Staley and Auriemma's teams among top college choices; announces commitment date

No. 4 ranked Montverde Academy star Agot Makeer is the only prospect in the ESPN Top 100 who has yet to announce her commitment to any college program. It appears the wait will soon be over, as she's set to announce her college decision on March 1. She has narrowed her choices down to Michigan State, South Carolina, and UConn.

Responding to basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London's X post about her announcement, Makeer wrote:

"For real this time yall😭😭😭"

As expected, basketball fans who have been eagerly anticipating the 6-foot-1 forward's decision didn't waste time reacting.

"We've been impatiently but patiently waiting!!!!" one fan said.

Other fans, however, were busy urging Makeer to pick their favorite college programs:

"South Carolina would love you," one fan wrote.

"I'd love to be watching you in the Green and White 💚," another posted.

"MSU legend shortly," a fan declared.

"UCONN, PLEASE," another pleaded.

"I hope Carolina is your choice! Go Gamecocks," a fan posted.

Some fans took it a step further, launching into full-blown lectures and advice:

"IF you are serious about basketball and want to be the best basketball player you can be, you need to choose UConn. If you aren't serious about basketball and it's just a hobby to you, then choose South Carolina or Michigan State," one fan wrote.

"Think about what schools would actually use you. UConn has Sarah, Aubrey, Ice Brady, Carolyn and Jana as bigs," another posted.

"Go MSU. There, you will more than likely be the immediate starter to replace Arayult and shine Light immediately in WNBA scouts' eye," a user advised.

Hoops fans react as elite SF Agot Makeer names Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma's teams among top college choices (Image via x.com @makeer_agot)

Agot Makeer initially had 12 offers, including Duke, Notre Dame, UConn, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Michigan, and UCLA. While Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky made her previous shortlist, they're now out of the race.

Five-star prospect Agot Makeer breaks down her interest in Michigan State, South Carolina and UConn

In an earlier interview with On3 in 2024, five-star prospect Agot Makeer spoke about her current top three college choices. She described Uconn as her dream college:

"It's been my dream school ever since I was a kid. Them reaching out and wanting me to be part of their team has been kind of shocking, but at the same time, not really. They just make pros and that's what attracts me to UConn."

Makeer also said she has the best relationship with Michigan State's coaching staff:

"Out of all of them, I have the best relationship with this coaching staff. Coach Fralick really knows what she's talking about, and she's a winner. I really love what they're doing at Michigan State, and it's close to home. It has a lot of pros. The facilities are elite."

She added that she has a good relationship with South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley:

"It's really good. I have a pretty good relationship with coach Staley. It's one of the powerhouses of women's basketball like UConn. It's really cool to be recruited by them, and I love what they do there for black women, especially. I really like that, and I have a good relationship with the coaching staff, so I'm excited to get on campus."

No matter which program Makeer chooses, she'll definitely be a valuable addition to the roster.

