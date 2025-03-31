POTUS Donald Trump's $1.2 million NIL-valued grandaughter Kai Trump makes bold prediction for 2025 March Madness winners

High school golfer Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, is also a big college basketball fan. With March Madness about to end, she shared her thoughts on who will win the NCAA National Championship this year, for both the men's and the women's competitions.

She posted her thoughts on her Instagram Stories and revealed that she believes Cooper Flagg will lead the Duke Blue Devils all the way to the national title. As for the women's game, she thinks the UConn Huskies will win it all.

"For men's, I think Duke's gonna win. Cooper's an amazing player and honestly, he's been killing it in March Madness and also all the games before that," said Kai Trump.

"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," she added.

Kai Trump shares thoughts on who will win March Madness this year (Source: Instagram/ kaitrumpgolfer)

Being the granddaughter of the current US President, Kai Trump boasts some very hefty NIL deals, worth $1.2 million, according to On3. She is currently the No. 1-ranked girls' golfer in high school. She goes to the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

How true will Kai Trump's March Madness predictions be?

For now, both the teams that Presidential granddaughter Kai Trump predicted would win the NCAA National Championship are still alive. Duke is already in the Final Four after beating Alabama, while the University of Connecticut is still awaiting its Elite Eight matchup against USC.

USC, which is the No. 1-ranked team in the women's division, has been on a tear and is one of the absolute favorites to win the women's tournament this year. UConn, even though it has the likes of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd leading the charge, would have to dig deep to beat the powerhouse Trojans.

As for Cooper Flagg and Duke, the Blue Devils had been very dominant, beating one of the best teams in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, by 20 points, 85-65.

However, their next opponent is also as red-hot as them, as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, Houston, will be their next opponent. The team had previously beaten No. 2 Tennessee 69-50 to make it to the Final Four.

March Madness predictions often do not pan out, but her prediction for the men's tournament has a very high probability of turning out accurate.

