Recruiting insider tips SEC powerhouse having the momentum to receive the committment of 5-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez

The race for Aaliyah Chavez is at the home stretch as the five-star point guard, the most coveted uncommitted prospect from the Class of 2025, nears her decision.

She will be deciding on Tuesday, and with a few hours remaining, basketball recruitment insider Pete Nakos is saying that one school has the best chance to recruit her because of all the momentum it has built so far.

According to On3's Nakos, the Oklahoma Sooners have all the momentum to recruit Chavez right now, especially as she was spotted visiting Norman last weekend to watch the Sooners' first-round NCAA Tournament game against Florida Gulf Coast. It was a dominant win for the Sooners, 81-58.

During her visit, OU rolled out the red carpet for her, with SoonerScoop’s George Stoia reporting that school president Joseph Harroz, athletic director Joe Castiglione and several Sooners football players met with her, with hundreds of fans taking their time to have a picture with her.

It was also reported that Oklahoma, which has been stepping up its NIL game, had given Aaliyah Chavez an NIL pick during last weekend's visit. She also spoke with SoonerScoop during her trip there.

“OU is definitely a great experience,” Aaliyah Chavez said. “They play great basketball, play fast — that’s how I play. And I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches. She’s a great coach. I have a great relationship with her and just the way they play matches the way I play.”

There are four schools still in contention for Chavez, though this is considered largely a three-horse race between Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma, with South Carolina being the dark horse.

LSU and UCLA have previously gotten themselves out of contention. Despite all of OU's momentum, however, it is still anybody's guess which school she will ultimately choose.

Aaliyah Chavez not done with high school basketball yet

Tuesday is a big day for Aaliyah Chavez, as this is when she will decide which college she will attend next season. After that, she still has two big high school games to play before going to whichever school she chooses.

On April 1, the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball 5A D2 State Champion will be playing for the West team during the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn.

After that, the new Gatorade National Player of the Year will be at the CareFirst Arena, Washington, DC, on April 18 to play the Girls' Game at the Jordan Brand Classic.

