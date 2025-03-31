Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal and Gilbert Arenas share their reaction to Quinton Wilson's insane basket

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and Shaqir O'Neal, son of four-time NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal, were hyped after Tony Gaskins Elite guard Quinton Wilson finished off an exciting alley-oop with an Eastbay dunk.

On Sunday, basketball page SLAM High School shared the highlight of the dunk on Instagram. While Shaqir O'Neal reposted the video on his IG story with a one-word reaction, Arenas shared his reaction in the comment section:

"Never thought I’d see an eastbay alley-oop 💀😭 @weatherman_q (via @kraftyproductiions)," the post was captioned.

Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal shares his reaction to Quinton Wilson’s insane basket (Image: IG/ Shaqir O'Neal)

"OMGGG," O'Neal captioned his story.

Gilbert Arenas shares his reaction to Quinton Wilson’s insane basket

"Go home sir," Arenas wrote in his comment with a cold and a fire emoji.

Wilson has played 54 games in two seasons for Victory Christian Academy. He is averaging 15.2 points, 1.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

This season, he averaged 21.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.9 spg and had 0.6 bpg in 32 matches. Furthermore, he also led the Storm to a 25-7 overall record.

In the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, Victory Christian sealed a 75-23 win against Cambridge Christian in the Regional Quarterfinals Round on Feb. 12. In the Region Semifinals, Victory Christian defeated City of Life Christian Academy by an 82-61 scoreline on Feb. 17.

They secured an 84-44 victory against Seacrest Country Day on Feb. 20 in the Region Finals and advanced to the State Semifinals. Their next win came against the North Tampa Christian Academy, whom they defeated by a tight 65-63 scoreline to book their place in the State Championship match on Feb. 25.

However, they were defeated by Sagemont on Feb. 27 with an 84-59 loss in the championship game.

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas set for the McDonald's All-American Game

The USC commit and son of Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas, was one of the few players who reclassified from Class of 2026 to 2025 and maintained his five-star status. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who led his school to the state championship, was also selected to play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.

The game is set to tip off on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Arenas will be accompanied by other top prospects in the West team, including No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson.

Which team do you think will win the 2025 edition?

