  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Shedeur Sanders' 5-star QB successor Julian Lewis shares his reaction to clip highlighting scuffle during Colorado's spring practice

Shedeur Sanders' 5-star QB successor Julian Lewis shares his reaction to clip highlighting scuffle during Colorado's spring practice

By Viraj Mali
Modified Mar 19, 2025 18:04 GMT
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a play against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a play against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Julian Lewis, the Colorado Buffaloes' signee from the Class of 2025 is currently practicing for the starting position in the upcoming season. Deion Sanders has yet to name Shedeur Sanders' successor while Sheduer is all set to enter the NFL draft this year.

Ad

Lewis, a four-star quarterback, flipped his commitment to the Boulder-based team from the USC Trojans in November and signed with the program during the Early Signing Period in December.

While practicing with Colorado, the 6-foot quarterback got into a heated argument. Well Off Forever's Instagram page shared a video of Lewis being carried away from a scuffle that took place on Tuesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the quarterback saw the funny side of the situation and shared a couple of laughing emojis in the comments section of the post. Lewis definitely has the fire in him, and Colorado fans will be happy to see that side of their potential future quarterback.

Julian Lewis reaction
Julian Lewis reaction

There is strong competition between Lewis and former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, who joined the program on Dec. 18.

Ad

Deion Sanders calls Julian Lewis a winner after signing him

Julian Lewis chose the Buffs over top programs such as USC, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn.

Lewis will likely take over the starting QB spot from Shedeur Sanders, who will play in the NFL this year.

"He’s everything that we desire in a quarterback. He’s smart, he could throw, make, every throw," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said, according to On3, after landing Lewis. "He has pocket awareness, pocket presence. He is a darn leader, but most of all, he’s a winner. People forget that category when you look at the quarterback."
Ad

Julian Lewis was ranked No. 56 in the country and was the seventh-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, according to On3. He was also the seventh-best overall recruit from the state of Georgia.

He had a tremendous high school career as he finished with 11,010 yards, 144 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions while leading Carrollton High School to a 39-4 record.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी