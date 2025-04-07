Shedeur Sanders' potential successor Julian Lewis shares the "hardest part" of transitioning from high school to college

Colorado quarterback and potential Shedeur Sanders successor Julian Lewis opened up about settling down in Boulder. Lewis appeared on the Pivot show with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on Thursday.

He unpacked how his college journey has been so far and the challenges he's facing as he's settling down. Describing the hardest part of the transition for him, he said (2:30):

“The hardest part of the transition for me has been like living alone, kind of thing. Like, waking up with my own alarm. And my dad's not there to wake me up if I don't wake up to for me to eat and stuff like that. I mean this is all stuff that was going to come, so just happened to come a little earlier for me but it is what it is.”

Julian Lewis, a first-year college student at Boulder, is balancing many responsibilities since he's one of the highest-ranked players in the program's history.

In addition, he must beat a tough competition from veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter to emerge as the Buffs' starting quarterback come next fall.

He'll aim to succeed Shedeur Sanders, who finished two outstanding seasons as the program's starting quarterback. With that comes even greater pressure and responsibility.

However, the 17-year-old is getting all the support he needs from Deion Sanders and his staff. He said:

"At the end of the day, I feel like I had to make the best decision for me in terms of culture and family and where I felt comfortable at. Being 17 and going to college, it was stressful trying to get all the classes and all that stuff done. I felt like Prime (Deion Sanders) and the whole staff at Colorado really helped me through that."

Colorado fans to see Julian Lewis in action at the Buffs’ spring game

Julian Lewis was highly sought-after as one of the top prospects of the 2025 class. The former USC commit flipped to Colorado in one of the biggest recruitment upsets of the last cycle.

With the Buffs’ Black and Gold Day spring football game coming up on Apr. 19, Colorado fans will see him in action soon.

Lewis was the No. 7 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

