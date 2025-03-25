Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson shares her reaction to AJ Dybantsa's wild ambitions before his BYU college career 

Jerzy Robinson, the Sierra Canyon junior and the No. 3 player in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a post about BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's immediate basketball goal before starting his collegiate career.

Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, spoke about his goal of winning another gold medal for Team USA before he starts his stint with the Cougars. SportsCenter Next posted Dybantsa's quote on Instagram which was shared by Robinson on her Instagram story.

Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson shares her reaction to AJ Dybantsa's ambitions before his BYU college career (Image: Instagram/@JerzyRobinson)

Robinson captioned her story with two exclamation point emojis. Here's the original post:

"I'm trying to be a three-time gold medalist before I even start college," AJ Dybantsa said in the interview.

Dybantsa, who led Team USA to two gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico, will likely represent the team at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland in June.

In Mexico, the 6-foot-9 small forward averaged 13.7 points and 3.8 assists. His performances included a personal best 23 points on 73.3% shooting against the hosts in the Group Phase. He also had five rebounds, six assists and three steals in that game.

In Turkey, AJ Dybantsa posted averages of 14.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.1 apg and 1.6 steals. He also shot 58.7% from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc, while converting 69.2% of his shots from the charity strip.

His best performance came against France in the Group Phase, where he scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and stole the ball five times while shooting 63.6%.

How many medals does Jerzy Robinson have for Team USA?

Jerzy Robinson, the 6-foot-1 combo guard, has also led Team USA to two gold medals. She and her team won gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Jerzy Robinson earned MVP honors in both tournaments while being included in the All-Star Five teams in both championships. Some of the highlights from Robinson's performance at the U17 World Cup were uploaded on Instagram by El Vlog del Basquet.

Robinson, who is a junior, still has another year to decide on her collegiate career and has received interest from several programs, including Arizona, USC, UCLA, Texas A&M and more.

