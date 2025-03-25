Morris Catholic High School senior Mia Pauldo is having an exceptional season for the Crusaders. The 5-foot-7 point guard was awarded the NJ Athletics 2025 Girls Basketball MVP Award after leading her school to an undefeated season.

The official Instagram page of NJ Athletics shared the news on their page, which was reshared by Pauldo on her IG story:

Tennessee commit Mia Pauldo shares 1-word reaction following major honor from New Jersey athletics (Image: IG/ Mia Pauldo)

"blessed," she captioned her story with a hands folded emoji.

"Our 2025 Girls Basketball MVP award goes to, Mia Pauldo who was key piece in Morris Catholic's undefeated season. Pauldo finished the year averaging nearly 20 points a game and eclipsed the 2,000 career point mark this season.

"The Tennessee commit was also named to the 2025 McDonalds All American game and will take part in @thethronehoops championship tournament!" the post was captioned.

Mia Pauldo, along with her sister Mya Pauldo, led the Crusaders to a 28-0 season. Furthermore, they also won the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships (New Jersey) after a blowout 66-34 win against Pope John XXIII on March 10.

However, that was not the only blowout game in the tournament for Morris Catholic. They received a bye in the first round on Feb. 28 and went on to defeat Paramus Catholic 101-22 in the quarterfinal round on March 3. They also sealed a 61-46 win against DePaul Catholic in the semifinal round on March 6.

Mia Pauldo, who ranks at the 14th spot nationally, fourth in the point guard position and first in New Jersey, has played 28 games for the Crusaders this season. She is scoring 19.9 points, dishing out 5.9 assists, grabbing 4.3 boards, stealing the ball 3.3 times and has 0.2 blocks per game.

Mya and Mia Pauldo ready for the Throne Tournament

The Pauldo sisters will represent their school at the Throne High School Basketball National Championship Tournament, which tips off on Thursday and concludes on Saturday at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J.

In a video posted by the Instagram page of The Throne National Championship, the sisters seemed very confident ahead of the event.

"Our freshman year, we felt like we had to hunt. You have to hunt to be able to be hunted, you know? So you got to put that work in. You got to be, you got to prove that, you know, you're the number one.

"And I feel like that's what we did. And we don't mind being hunted cause we kill everybody that step on the court with us every time. So it don't matter," said Mya Pauldo.

The Pauldo sisters will be joined by Deniya Prawl, Jaida Civil and Lauren Hurst at the Tennessee Volunteers next season.

