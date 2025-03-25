"It's a big visit": Nation's No. 2 TE is excited to explore Steve Sarkisian's Texas next week

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is in Texas, participating in the second week of the Overtime OT7 Spring League. The Mater Dei (California) standout is a key target for Texas in the 2026 recruiting class and is set to return to Steve Sarkisian's program next week.

Ad

"It's a big visit," Bowman said on Sunday, via On3's Chad Simmons. "I'm very excited to get back out to Austin and see some of the coaching staff and some of the players."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the OT7 Spring League, Bowman is showcasing his dynamic skills as a receiver. He is the No. 2 TE in the 2026 class and the No. 20 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound TE presents a big target for quarterbacks. He is a versatile offensive weapon, excelling as a pass catcher while also creating opportunities for teammates with his blocking. Since his freshman year, he has drawn comparisons to former Georgia star Brock Bowers.

Ad

Bowman is younger than most of his peers after reclassifying from the 2027 to the 2026 class in January. He is coming off a promising 2024 season, earning MaxPreps all-America second-team honors for the second time after finishing with 435 yards, 32 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Mark Bowman reveals his agenda for upcoming Texas trip

Texas' 2026 recruiting class is stacked with elite offensive talent. Headlined by five-star QB Dia Bell, the group also features commitments from offensive tackle Max Wright and wide receiver Chris Stewart.

Ad

The class is attractive to offensive recruits, but Mark Bowman is particularly focused on evaluating Texas' TE situation in the upcoming trip.

"One of the big things I'm looking to see is how that tight-end room looks," Bowman said on Sunday, via On3's Chad Simmons. "Who's going to play, who's going to be in the room with me that I'll be competing with."

Texas will kick off the 2025 season in Columbus against Ohio State on Aug. 30. If Bowman hasn't committed by then, he could visit the Longhorns for any of their games, with his official visit to Texas already scheduled for June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback