"These are no longer 'organic' flips or commitments": Football fans react as Bill Belichick flips 4-star Texas A&M commit to UNC Tar Heels

Trashawn Ruffin, a four-star defensive lineman from North Duplin High School announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 18 last year. However, he flipped his commitment to Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday.

He chose the Tar Heels over other top programs such as NC State, Alabama, USC, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Florida. Ruffin received an offer from North Carolina in September last year and is set to take an official visit to the Tar Heels' campus in June this year.

His decision generated a lot of buzz on social media as fans credited Belichick for the four-star prospect's flip. The former New England Patriots coach became the coach of the Tar Heels in December and has since managed to land multiple top prospects in the country.

"These are no longer 'organic' flips or commitments," one fan said.

"Here's the thing... if Bill tell any NFL GM they should draft one of his guys, they're gonna do it. Plenty more flips I'm sure," another fan wrote.

"Bill over there cooking," another fan commented.

North Carolina has acquired commitments from nine athletes so far from the Class of 2026. Ruffin is now the program's best commitment from his class.

"Once Bill get the nuisances of this whole college thing then it’s gonna be scary hours in NC," one fan wrote.

"Yessir," another fan commented.

"amen," another fan said.

Trashawn Ruffin is ranked No.184 in the country and is the 17th-best defensive lineman from the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 10th-best overall recruit from the state of North Carolina.

Trashawn Ruffin shed light on his flip to the North Carolina Tar Heels

Trashawn Ruffin spoke about his decision to join the Tar Heels after his announcement and also talked about Bill Belichick.

"Well, first of all, UNC has the greatest coach of all time as far as I am concerned," Trashawn Ruffin said, as per On3. "And an all-star staff. I feel that they can lead me in the right way in order to be developed as I should be. And the atmosphere was great when we were there.

"Just knowing that I’m needed at UNC and they tell me that all the time and everyday. They say I’m not wanted, I’m needed at UNC. That is a great feeling coming from a great staff."

Ruffin is now the Tar Heels' fourth defensive commitment from the Class of 2026. According to 247Sports, he is the program's only four-star commitment so far.

