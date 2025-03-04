"They keep calling him Baby Jesus": Miami head coach Mario Cristobal shares his views on freshman WR Malachi Toney

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has expressed his impression of the new Hurricanes enrollee, Malachi Toney, as spring practice began. Cristobal spoke to the press after the practice. He highlighted the performance of his players and how the team is taking shape ahead of the upcoming season.

Talking about Toney’s performance at the practice, he said (Timestamp: 5:17):

“They keep calling him baby Jesus. You guys know who I’m talking about, right? He’s been outstanding. Just saw his parents outside there.

"And it’s good; it’s awesome to have that many parents. ... That’s one of the many benefits of being a great player locally and playing at the University of Miami. ... You get to see your sons excel and develop as they prepare themselves to go win championships for the next level. ... But Malachi, he’s been outstanding.”

Malachi Toney is a homegrown talent, having attended and played for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was a standout prospect, receiving at least forty college offers, according to si.com. He pledged his commitment to the Hurricanes as a member of the 2026 class before rescinding his commitment.

However, he reclassified and recommitted to the Hurricanes in October, going on to sign for the program in December. Toney is listed at 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds, per On3. He’s the No. 61 wide receiver in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, while he’s the No. 55 overall prospect in the state of Florida.

Revisiting Malachi Toney’s impressive high school career

Malachi Toney had an exciting 2024 season, leading the American Heritage Patriots to a 12-2 record and their first state title since 2016. He had more than 1,700 all-purpose yards as well as 23 touchdowns. He was rewarded with the MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year award.

Toney was also awarded the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy Award for the best high school football player in South Florida for his performance last season. He beat Miami Norland’s Ennio Yapoor, Miami Booker T. Washington’s Ben Hanks Jr. and Miami Central’s Ezekiel Marcelin to claim the coveted prize.

Toney enters the Hurricanes receiver room with big shoes to fill after the departure of four of the team’s top five receivers from last season. Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown Jr. and Jacolby George are potentially heading to the NFL, while Isaiah Horton transferred to Alabama. Thus, Cristobal will be counting on him to step up and make an immediate impact on the team’s offense.

