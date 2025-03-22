"They still got class on Monday": Hoops fans react as Cayden and Cameron Boozer's jerseys get retired by Columbus HS ahead of their Duke career 

Getting your jersey retired is one of the highest honors a player can receive. It is a gesture that immortalizes a player's achievements and contributions to a team, ensuring that their place is forever cemented in the team’s history.

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer’s sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, just had their jerseys retired, and that’s before they even graduated. The brothers have been on the Columbus High School (Miami, FL) team since their freshman year. Now that their high school career is coming to an end, they look back on a career filled with accolades and achievements.

Slam HS announced the jersey retirement on their official Instagram page on Friday, alongside a brief highlight video of the two players. As expected, the post has attracted several reactions from fans, acknowledging the brothers’ quality, achievements and the significance of the jersey retirement honor.

In reaction, some fans were focused on the fact that the Boozers haven’t even graduated yet:

“They still got class on Monday 😂😂🔥🔥🔥.” One fan said.

“Lmaooo that’s weird to get your jersey hanged up while still in PE class.” Another fan said.

“While you still in high school is crazy lol. I would sit in the gym till graduation. “ Another said.

“Give em they roses while they still alive.” Said another.

Some fans simply reiterated how the brothers absolutely deserved the honor, most citing their four-times state championship victory:

“When you win 4 state titles you kinda deserve it,” one fan said.

“If you win 4 chips that’s just clearly a no brainer and prolly won’t happen again.” Another fan said.

“They definitely did run Florida basketball, much deserved 🎓🏀.” Another said.

“When u 4 peat u deserves ur jersey retire and ur goat.” Said another.

“When you know how hard it is to win 1 state chip… 4 is hall of fame crazy!!” Another fan said.

With the jersey retirement, Cameron’s No. 12 and Cayden’s No. 2 will never be worn by another player on the Columbus High School basketball team. The brothers have indeed made an impact, winning four state championships in a row. They also won three Nike EYBL titles and two gold medals with the United States under-16 and under-17 teams.

There’s indeed a case to be made for the brothers having one of the most accomplished high school basketball careers of all time.

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer named finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year

Five-star prospect Cameron Boozer has been named a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award on Thursday. The other two nominees include five-star Roosevelt shooting guard Brayden Burries and five-star North Carolina signee Caleb Wilson.

Cameron ended the season averaging 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game, leading the Explorers to a 27-3 record and a state championship. Burries, on the other hand, averaged 29.7ppg, 8.8rpg, 3.4apg and 2.9 steals per game. He also led the Mustangs to a state championship alongside a 35-2 season record.

The third contender, Caleb Wilson, also led his Holy Innocents Episcopal team to a state championship, alongside a 27-4 season record. He ended the season averaging 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Cameron Boozer had also been named among the five finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year but lost the award to five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson. He'll be hoping that this one ends up being a victory.

