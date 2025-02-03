Three standouts power Cooper Flagg’s alma mater to the Montverde Invitational crown

Cooper Flagg’s alma mater, Montverde Academy, continues to shine on the big stage. The top-tier high school basketball program defeated Bella Vista College Prep 51-48 in the Montverde Invitational Championship on Saturday. It was the standout performance from its talented trio of Hudson Greer, Dante Allen, and CJ Ingram that sealed the victory for the Eagles.

Slam High School’s Instagram page highlighted the trio’s dominant showing, sharing a game recap on Instagram on Sunday with the caption:

"Hudson Greer, CJ Ingram & Dante Allen combined for 39 PTS in Montverde's 51-48 win over Bella Vista in the Montverde Invitational Championship game. 🔥👀"

The Eagles controlled the first half, but Bella Vista mounted a comeback, eventually grabbing the lead heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when Greer, Allen, and Ingram took over.

Greer, the No. 56 nationally ranked player in 247 Sports ranking, led the team with 16 points, including a clutch three-pointer with 37 seconds left to seal the win. Allen, a Villanova signee, added 10 points and took home MVP honors for his all-around impact. Meanwhile, Ingram, the No. 4 small forward in Florida, chipped in 13 points to round out the trio’s effort.

On the other side, the 5-foot-11 point guard Miles Sadler kept Bella Vista in the fight, dropping a game-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Montverde’s resilience and balanced play.

The win marks Montverde’s third straight victory, improving their record to 18-4 on the season. Bella Vista, meanwhile, drops to 23-8.

Montverde Academy’s Former Star Cooper Flagg Earns Praise from Naismith Hall of Famer

Cooper Flagg just got one of the biggest compliments of his young career, and it came from none other than Naismith Hall of Famer Dick Vitale.

The ESPN analyst, who has been covering basketball for 45 years, couldn’t hold back his praise while watching Cooper Flagg in Duke’s 87-70 win over North Carolina on Saturday. The freshman star put on a show, dropping 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the heated rivalry matchup.

Vitale took to X on Sunday, shortly after the game tipped off at Cameron Indoor Stadium, sharing his thoughts on Flagg’s talent.

"All I can say is in 45 years at ESPN, I have not seen a player as young as Cooper Flagg so skilled—he is in his own world—he is THAT GOOD!" Vitale wrote in the tweet.

Flagg has been making waves ever since his high school days at Montverde Academy. In his final season, he led the team to a perfect 34-0 record and its eighth national title, averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game.

