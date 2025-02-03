  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Three standouts power Cooper Flagg’s alma mater to the Montverde Invitational crown

Three standouts power Cooper Flagg’s alma mater to the Montverde Invitational crown

By Nishant
Modified Feb 03, 2025 19:24 GMT
North Carolina v Duke - Source: Getty
North Carolina v Duke - Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg’s alma mater, Montverde Academy, continues to shine on the big stage. The top-tier high school basketball program defeated Bella Vista College Prep 51-48 in the Montverde Invitational Championship on Saturday. It was the standout performance from its talented trio of Hudson Greer, Dante Allen, and CJ Ingram that sealed the victory for the Eagles.

Slam High School’s Instagram page highlighted the trio’s dominant showing, sharing a game recap on Instagram on Sunday with the caption:

"Hudson Greer, CJ Ingram & Dante Allen combined for 39 PTS in Montverde's 51-48 win over Bella Vista in the Montverde Invitational Championship game. 🔥👀"
also-read-trending Trending

The Eagles controlled the first half, but Bella Vista mounted a comeback, eventually grabbing the lead heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when Greer, Allen, and Ingram took over.

Greer, the No. 56 nationally ranked player in 247 Sports ranking, led the team with 16 points, including a clutch three-pointer with 37 seconds left to seal the win. Allen, a Villanova signee, added 10 points and took home MVP honors for his all-around impact. Meanwhile, Ingram, the No. 4 small forward in Florida, chipped in 13 points to round out the trio’s effort.

On the other side, the 5-foot-11 point guard Miles Sadler kept Bella Vista in the fight, dropping a game-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Montverde’s resilience and balanced play.

The win marks Montverde’s third straight victory, improving their record to 18-4 on the season. Bella Vista, meanwhile, drops to 23-8.

Montverde Academy’s Former Star Cooper Flagg Earns Praise from Naismith Hall of Famer

Cooper Flagg just got one of the biggest compliments of his young career, and it came from none other than Naismith Hall of Famer Dick Vitale.

The ESPN analyst, who has been covering basketball for 45 years, couldn’t hold back his praise while watching Cooper Flagg in Duke’s 87-70 win over North Carolina on Saturday. The freshman star put on a show, dropping 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the heated rivalry matchup.

Vitale took to X on Sunday, shortly after the game tipped off at Cameron Indoor Stadium, sharing his thoughts on Flagg’s talent.

"All I can say is in 45 years at ESPN, I have not seen a player as young as Cooper Flagg so skilled—he is in his own world—he is THAT GOOD!" Vitale wrote in the tweet.

Flagg has been making waves ever since his high school days at Montverde Academy. In his final season, he led the team to a perfect 34-0 record and its eighth national title, averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game.

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी