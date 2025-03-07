"U & Bryce (James) on same team": Hoops fans react as 4x NBA champ's son Andre Iguodala II takes official visit to dad's alma mater Arizona

Andre Iguodala II, a three-star small forward from Branson, Missouri, took an official visit to Arizona, which is his father, Andre Iguodala's alma mater. The forward has received only one offer so far and it might prove to be his last as he is expected to commit to his father's old stomping ground.

Andre Iguodala attended Arizona from 2002 to 2004 and had a decent career with the Wildcats, earning himself a spot on the Pac-10 All-American team during his freshman year. He was also named the team MVP the following year.

Iguodala II will hope to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Wildcats. He shared a picture of himself wearing an Arizona jacket on his Instagram account and fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section.

"Yessirrr congrats," one fan said.

"100% on board with this!" Another fan commented.

"Yeaaaaa IGGY," another fan wrote.

A few fans are also excited about the prospect of seeing Andre Iguodala II with LeBron James' son Bryce James in Arizona next year. James committed to the program in January this year.

"Aayeeee oh shid! U & Bryce on same team!?" One fan said.

"U and bryce bout go crazy next year," another fan wrote.

"Iggy n Bron???" Another fan commented.

Andre Iguodala II is ranked No. 197 in the country and is the 40th-best small forward in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the eighth-best overall recruit from the state of Missouri.

Andre Iguodala II spoke about the prospect of playing for Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats have already landed commitment from one son of an NBA legend in Bryce James. They might add another in the form of Andre Iguodala II, the son of former NBA Finals MVP and Golden State Warriors legend, Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala II spoke about the possibility of playing for the Arizona Wildcats next year.

"I like the style of play. The coaching staff treats me well whenever I’m there. And then I like the area. They have a good business school too. So academics is pretty important and that’s a big thing too. They develop pros," the small forward said, as per ZAGSBLOG.

He further continued; "The player development there, they can just develop me into a pro. That’s a big thing for me and obviously pretty important."

The Wildcats' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 50 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program have signed four-star recruit Dwayne Aristode and have acquired the pledge of Bryce James so far.

