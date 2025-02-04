  • home icon
  "USC lock" "Ohio State": Fans debate where Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington should land up as he racks up a total of 30 offers

"USC lock" "Ohio State": Fans debate where Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington should land up as he racks up a total of 30 offers

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Feb 04, 2025 11:35 GMT
Kobe Bryant’s nephew, Jett Washington, a four-star safety, is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 class. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) standout has received 30 college offers. On3’s Hayes Fawcett shared a post on Instagram listing all the schools that have extended offers to Washington, sparking a lively debate among fans about where he will ultimately commit:

Washington added to the frenzy when he went into the comment section and wrote:

“Where’s 🏡”

Many fans responded to his comment, pitching their programs to him. A Notre Dame fan wrote:

“You already know ☘️☘️☘️”

A Michigan fan pushed for Washington to wear the blue and maize colors of the Wolverines, writing:

“Go blue all day 〽️〽️”

In addition to fans of the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, supporters of other programs like Ohio State and USC were also eager to see Washington join their teams. For instance, an Ohio State fan simply commented, “Ohio State,” in the comments section. Similarly, a USC fan wrote, “USC lock.”

Reactions to Jett Washington's college offers
Reactions to Jett Washington's college offers

According to the post by Hayes Fawcett, the following programs have extended offers to Jett Washington:

  1. Alabama
  2. Florida State
  3. Colorado
  4. Michigan
  5. North Carolina
  6. Georgia Tech
  7. Georgia
  8. Notre Dame
  9. USC
  10. Oregon State
  11. Oregon
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Tennessee
  14. Penn State
  15. Florida
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Washington
  18. Nebraska
  19. Arizona
  20. Hawaii
  21. San Diego State
  22. Texas
  23. Missouri
  24. UCLA
  25. Minnesota
  26. Colorado State
  27. Campbell
  28. Utah
  29. UNLV
  30. California

The growing interest in Jett Washington’s recruitment

Interest in Jett Washington has recently surged, with January visits from top college coaches, including Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Michigan’s Sherrone Moore. More recently, the standout prospect received another important visit from the Texas Longhorns safeties coach, Blake Gideon.

Gideon has been a major actor in Texas’ efforts to recruit Washington. The four-star prospect acknowledged Gideon’s role in an interview with 247Sports earlier in January. He said:

“That’s been the main contact, kind of communication with Gideon and trying to find a time to get up there.”

Washington also shared his thoughts on the Longhorns, particularly their defense. He said:

“Really right now, just kind of the direction they’re heading in, how they’ve been good the past couple of years, and how they’re producing good DBs right now.”

After a sophomore season with 37 total tackles and two interceptions, it is not surprising that Washington is in high demand. He has also made a significant impact on the basketball court, representing his high school in varsity basketball as well as football.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
