"USC is more in it than people think": Recruiting insider makes bold claim about Texas WR Ethan Feaster's recruitment

Ethan Feaster, a four-star wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas is entertaining offers from some of the country's best programs. Schools such as Texas A&M, LSU, Texas, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon have extended offers to the 6-foot-0.5 athlete.

However, the USC Trojans are one of the frontrunners to land Feaster, and, according to On3 insider Scott Schrader, the Lincoln Riley-led program is "more in it" than fans think. According to On3, the Trojans have the fourth-best odds of landing him.

"I think USC is more in it than people think," Schrader said on On3 Recruits' "Inside Scoop" show. "I think what it's going to come down to is he's going to have to get out to USC multiple times for them to have a chance, but it sounds like right now, that's going to happen."

The Trojans extended an offer to Feaster on Aug. 29, 2023. However, he has yet to visit the program and is set for an official visit on June 6. The Texas A&M Aggies hold a slight advantage over LSU for the commitment of Feaster, according to On3.

Ethan Feaster talks about the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are set to host four-star recruit Ethan Feaster in June. Other programs that are scheduled to have the wide receiver on campus are LSU and Texas A&M. According to Feaster, all three schools have the upper hand in his recruitment and are the frontrunners to land him.

"LSU, A&M and USC have the edge right now," Feaster told On3's Chad Simmons. "I have interest in a lot of schools, and I have some big visits to take still, but that is how I feel right now."

He also spoke about the USC Trojans and the reasons behind his interest in the Lincoln Riley-led program.

"With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the call with Lincoln Riley as the head coach," Ethan Feaster said, as per On3. "They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in. I like coach (Dennis) Simmons, too."

The four-star recruit is ranked No. 41 in the country and is the seventh-best wide receiver from the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the sixth-best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

