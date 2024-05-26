WATCH: College coaches mark their attendance to watch high school star Cameron Boozer ft. John Calipari, Jon Scheyer, and Dusty May

Cameron Boozer dominated the show at Nike’s EYBL Session 4 on Friday. At least three top coaches, John Calipari of Arkansas, Jon Scheyer of Duke and Dusty May of Michigan, were in attendance watch him.

It isn’t surprising that all three coaches are looking to get Cameron Boozer on their roster. The No. 1 power forward is an undisputed five-star prospect in the 2025 class, ranked only second to AJ Dybantsa.

He has received eight offers from Duke, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, and North Carolina. These are all fascinating options for the five-star power forward from Miami, Florida.

Exploring Cameron Boozer's college options

Cameron Boozer has a connection with Duke, as his father was part of the national championship-winning team of the 2000–2001 season.

Such a connection can’t be dismissed, and Duke is actually a top contender in the race to sign Boozer. He was on a visit to the Blue Devils in Nov. 2023, one of the only four visits he’s made so far.

His other visits include campus visit to Kentucky on Sept. 22, 2023. It was his first-ever campus visit, and it was courtesy of Coach Cal, who has now left Kentucky for Arkansas.

Although a visit to Arkansas has not yet materialized since Coach Cal got there, the interest is clearly there. What is yet unclear is how Mark Pope intends to keep Kentucky in the race to win Boozer’s commitment. Pope is less than two months on the job but can benefit with a prospect like Boozer.

In addition to Duke and Arkansas, Pope has Florida and Miami to also worry about.

These are two schools where Cameron Boozer is a local boy, being in his home state of Florida. He has also paid visits to the campuses, getting a feel of what the programs have on the ground.

Florida State has the same kind of claim as these two. However, his unofficial visit to the Seminoles in 2022 cannot be what Leonard Hamilton is still banking on. As ears remain on the ground on Cameron Boozer’s commitment, his performance at Nike’s EYBL, where he leads in points per game, continues to dazzle.

He led his team, Nightrydas Elite, with 27 points and 12 rebounds, as they recorded a 72-50 win over the Florida Rebels.