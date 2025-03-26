WATCH: Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington gets highlighted in an inspirational moment as he signs autographs for young fans

Jett Washington, the nephew of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, continues to honor his uncle’s legacy both on and off the court. A video shared on Instagram on Tuesday captures a heartwarming moment of Washington signing autographs for young fans, showcasing his humility and strong connection with the community.

The video, posted by battle7v7, features Washington engaging with kids who look up to him as an inspiration with the caption: “POV: you someone the kids look up to 💯.”

As Washington strides on his self-made path in the basketball world, he exemplifies values such as hard work, respect and giving back that Kobe Bryant stood for. Such moments reflect that his uncle still lives through him.

At 17 years old, Jett Washington is carving out his own legacy as a standout in both basketball and football. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete competes at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

On the basketball court, Washington has played a pivotal role in securing multiple state championships for his team.

Meanwhile, on the football field, Washington is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the Class of 2026.

“Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being Kobe Bryant’s nephew), but my parents remind me to have fun and not overthink it,” he said. “My uncle laid the foundation, and I’m just grateful.”

Oregon emerging as a top contender for five-star safety Jett Washington

The Oregon Ducks are recruiting Jett Washington. The Bishop Gorman prodigy is the second-best safety in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Thirty top programs approached him with their offers, and he's whittled his list to 11 offers, with Oregon and Alabama at the top.

“Oregon and Alabama for sure are up there, then schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and USC are right there, too,” Washington told On3. “All the schools are still talking to me about once or twice a week, so it is all the same, but some do stand out a little.”

Washington has already visited Alabama and Oregon for major games. He attended Alabama’s matchup against Georgia and later visited Oregon for the Ducks’ thrilling win over Ohio State.

“When I visited Oregon for the Ohio State game, it was a great environment. I loved it. I like being around the staff, too,” Washington said.

Oregon's track record with tall defensive backs also appeals to Washington. Freshman Kingston Lopa, who stands 6-5, played in the Big Ten Championship Game, holding his own against Penn State’s All-American tight end Tyler Warren.

