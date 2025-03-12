"Who doesn't like free merch": CFB fans react as elite 2026 prospect Tyler Atkinson locks in visit to Oregon amid Clemson and Georgia interest

Tyler Atkinson, the nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2026 class, is set to visit Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks on Friday for their Elite Retreat. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound standout from Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia) has been a dominant force in high school football, tallying over 500 tackles across three seasons.

His junior campaign alone featured 166 tackles, 13 sacks and a state championship victory, earning him the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year award.

The buzz surrounding Atkinson’s visit to Eugene sparked reactions across the college football world. Fans weighed in on social media, with one joking:

“Who doesn’t like free merch?”

Another dismissed the decision, saying:

“Bad choice young man, they don’t develop (anything) 💯 see u in Columbus 💯💯.”

Here is how others reacted.

"People bailing left and right. What’s wrong in Eugene?" a fan remarked

"Free trip. Dan don't play any kids he recruited," another remarked.

"You don’t want there young man," a fan said

Georgia, a longtime suitor, remains heavily involved in Atkinson’s recruitment. The On3 Industry's No. 1 linebacker recently attended a Bulldogs practice and came away impressed with the energy and intensity on display.

“The practice environment was full of energy and a passion to practice,” Atkinson told On3. “It was good seeing some of the guys I know practicing that just got there this year. “Everyone showed a ‘desire to get better’ type energy.”

Clemson, Auburn, Ohio State and USC are also firmly in the mix as Atkinson considers his options.

“I have only seen two practices this spring as of now, Clemson and UGA," Atkinson said. "They both are packing a lot of intensity during practice. The intensity from the practices always get me ready to jump in. UGA is still on my board along with a few others right there also. I am still checking off boxes and evaluating a few schools.”

Clemson makes strong impression on five-star LB Tyler Atkinson

Clemson has reasserted itself in the race for Tyler Atkinson, the nation’s top linebacker in the 2026 class. He recently returned to campus, where the Tigers unveiled a personalized pitch.

“The visit to Clemson was incredible,” Atkinson told The Clemson Insider. “What really stood out to me was the ‘AtkNup Plan’ they put together for me. They showed me in detail their vision for me there – from getting my degree in three years, my role in the defense that coach (Tom) Allen is bringing, how they can help grow my brand, to everything else.”

With Allen taking over as defensive coordinator and Ben Boulware stepping into the linebackers coach role, Clemson has strengthened its position.

Ranked No. 7 overall in the composite, Atkinson capped his junior season with 166 tackles (32 for loss), 13 sacks and a state title. Clemson now joins Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State as serious contenders.

