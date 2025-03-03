"You should follow your QB": CFB fans react as Julian Lewis' Carrolton teammate Kweli Fielder narrows down recruiting list

Colorado enrollee Julian Lewis’ high school teammate, Kweli Fielder, announced his receipt of offers from 12 colleges on Saturday, including the Buffaloes. The Class of 2028 offensive lineman was an important part of the Carrolton offense led by Lewis last fall.

"Blessed & Grateful for all twelve🚨🙏🏽," Fielder wrote, tagging various coaches and reporters.

His announcement generated feedback from fans on X, with Colorado ones urging him to join Lewis at Boulder.

“You should follow your QB,” a fan wrote.

Another Colorado fan also extended an invitation to the offensive lineman prospect, writing:

“You belong at CU. Come make history!”

However, Colorado faithful were not the only ones eager about the prospect of Fielder committing to their program. A fan of the Miami Hurricanes urged the prospect to join the Canes, writing:

“Join the family, Kweli!! Learn from the best. Help build the new Cane Dynasty!!”

Similarly, a fan of the Syracuse Orange pitched the program to Fielder. They wrote:

“Syracuse is the move.”

In addition to comments by fans of college football teams, there were comments from fans with no affiliations. For instance, an X user congratulated Fielder, predicting he’ll rank as the top offensive lineman in his class. They wrote:

“That’s a big blessing. #1 OT in class of 2028.”

"Congrats bro!" commented a fan.

Kweli Fielder’s offers and the role Julian Lewis might play to help Colorado land him

Kweli Fielder has received offers from Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Duke, Syracuse, Indiana, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Miami, Auburn and Tennessee. While his class is still unranked, Fielder is considered one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2028 class.

He played in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in December and was named a top performer by 247Sports. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 305 pounds, Fielder was a dominant force in Carrolton’s offense, mastering his role in protecting his quarterback, Julian Lewis.

If Deion Sanders’ team gets the standout prospect’s signature, we may see the pair rekindle their partnership in Boulder. Lewis’ success at Colorado may be a factor in convincing Kweli Fielder to perch his commitment to the Buffs. The five-star quarterback flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado just weeks before the early signing period.

While he’s expected to succeed Shedeur Sanders in the starting quarterback role, veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter is now in the mix at the program. Salter transferred to Colorado from Liberty in December, providing Coach Prime with quality options in his quarterback room.

