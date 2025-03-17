"You're unbelievable": Hoops fans hail Cameron Boozer as 5-star recruit posts snaps after 4-peat

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer and the Columbus Explorers won the 2025 7A FHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship for the fourth consecutive year after defeating Windermere High School 68-34 on March 8.

It appears that celebration is still in the air, with Cameron sharing another Instagram post on Sunday featuring some moments in the game and the trophy celebrations that came after.

Fans reacted to the post, praising Cameron's skill, performance, and the wonderful high school career he's had:

"You're unbelievable brotha, KEEP GOING, 🗣️" one fan said.

"Yessir congrat bro!," another said.

"Hell of a high school career. One of the best ever. Now on to bigger and better things 🔥🔥🙌," said another.

One fan reflect, "What a ride💪🏾."

"Been a journey brother," said another.

A couple of Duke fans couldn't wait for Cameron and Cayden to team up with the Blue Devils:

"Time for you and Cayden to come win the Natty at Duke!!," one fan said.

"🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊Lets go Duke!!," another said.

(Image via Instagram @cameronboozer)

There's a case to be made for Cameron Boozer being one of the most accomplished high school basketball prospects of all time. Apart from four state championships, he, alongside his brother Cayden, has also won three Nike EYBL titles and two gold medals with the US under-16 and under-17 teams.

In terms of stats, the 6-foot-9 power forward has recorded over 2,500 points in 118 high school games played. He has also accrued over 1,340 rebounds, 413 assists, and over 188 steals over the course of his four years of high school basketball journey.

Cameron Boozer's high school career shows his elite potential

Cameron Boozer, alongside his brother Cayden, kicked off their high school basketball career at Columbus. Cameron immediately established himself in the team, averaging 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in his freshman year.

The Explorers ended the season with a 30-2 record that season, winning the state championship, in which Cameron delivered 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the final.

At the end of his sophomore year, Cameron Boozer was ranked No. 8 in the country, up from his 18th place in his freshman season. As a sophomore, he averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, helping Columbus to a 26-4 record. He also contributed 13 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in their state-final victory.

Cameron Boozer was once again very instrumental in the Explorer's state final victory in his junior year, contributing 24 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. That season, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, helping Columbus to a 29-5 record.

In what was his final high school year, Cameron averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He was once again very instrumental in the state final, delivering 20 points and nine rebounds in the 68-34 win over Windermere. He is currently the No. 3 ranked player in the nation and will enter Duke, his father Carlos Boozer's alma mater, with high expectations.

With his high school basketball career now near its end, Cameron, alongside his brother Cayden, will continue his next basketball chapter with the Duke Blue Devils at the college level next season.

