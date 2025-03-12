"Your dad would be proud": USC fans react as 4-star recruit Esun Tafa commits to the Trojans following a heartbreaking incident last year

On Tuesday, Esun Tafa, a four-star offensive lineman from Corner Canyon High School, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. He chose Lincoln Riley's program over other top schools such as Utah, Washington, Oregon, Michigan State, BYU, Arkansas and Iowa State.

Tafa's journey to USC has seen many ups and downs. The talented offensive lineman lost his father last year to leukemia. The 6-foot-5 athlete persevered through the tough times to pledge his allegiance to the Trojans.

Tafa announced his decision on X in a heartfelt note, thanking his family, coaches and teammates.

His message received a lot of positive responses from CFB fans as they congratulated the offensive lineman and wished him luck for his future.

"Your dad would be proud uce. Congrats and welcome to the USC family," one fan said.

"Welcome home brother," another fan commented.

"Welcome to USC brother," another fan wrote.

Tafa is the USC Trojans' second offensive lineman commit from the Class of 2026 after three-star prospect John Fifita.

"Congrats Uso! Welcome to the Trojan Family! Fight On!" another fan chimed in.

The four-star offensive lineman is ranked No. 223 in the country and is the 15th-best player at his position from the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fifth-best overall recruit from the state of Utah.

Esun Tafa spoke about Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans

The four-star offensive lineman from Draper, Utah, Esun Tafa became the Trojans' 14th commitment from the Class of 2026 and the program's second offensive lineman commit.

Tafa spoke about the program and coach, Lincoln Riley in an interview with On3.

"I love California," the four-star recruit told On3. "USC is the school my family are big-time fans of since they’re from Cali. USC’s culture and tradition to me is next level and I just want to be a part of rebuilding the winning tradition.

"I think I will fit in great with their offensive scheme and really excited to be coached by Riley and Hanson. The 2026 class they’re building is going to be crazy, I need to be a part of that, I know I can contribute a lot."

Esun Tafa joins Xavier Griffin, RJ Sermons, Simote Katoanga, Brandon Lockhart and Trent Mosley among others on the Trojans' batch of 2026.

