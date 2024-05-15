Top 5 high school football defensive players in class of 2024 ft. L.J. McCray

Offensive playmakers often steal the spotlight with flashy touchdowns and highlight-reel plays. However, it's the defensive players who anchor the team by disrupting opponents' plans and setting the tone for victory.

High school football in 2024 has witnessed exceptional talent on the defensive end. In this article, we'll list the top five defensive players who have shone brightly amid the competition.

Top five defensive players in high school

#1.L.J. McCray

Daytona Beach Mainland's standout, L.J. McCray, earned five-star ratings from On3 and 247Sports. He was hailed as the top recruit in his position by On3 and ranked second by 247Sports and sixth by ESPN.

In 2023, McCray helped Daytona Beach Mainland secure its first state championship victory since 2003, amassing impressive stats including 80 tackles and 13 sacks. The previous year, he contributed significantly to the team's success with 47 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss on defense. He also showcased his offensive prowess with 14 catches for 159 yards and two offensive touchdowns.

Throughout his career with Mainland, McCray accumulated a total of 133 tackles, 18 sacks, and 62 tackles for loss in 35 games. He ultimately chose to continue his football journey with Florida Gators, selecting the Gators over other top programs like FSU, Georgia and others.

#2. Collin Simmons

Collin Simmons is a three-time all-district honoree. The former Ducanville defensive end has been ranked as the No. 2 player in Texas by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Simmons earned the distinction of being selected to participate in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game and the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

As a senior in 2023, Simmons amassed 52 total tackles, including 21 tackles for a loss, and recorded 10 sacks. His efforts contributed significantly to Duncanville's second consecutive state championship win. He earned the accolade of the Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 with a school-record 22.5 sacks as a junior.

The defensive end achieved success in basketball as well, securing a state championship with the Duncanville Varsity Basketball team. He is committed to Texas.

#3. Dylan Stewart

Dylan Stewart initially played linebacker and tight end during his sophomore year with the Friendship Collegiate Academy Knights, but it was his impressive performance as a defensive end that drew significant attention. Stewart recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit in the Under Armour All-America Game in 2024.

As a senior in 2023, his 76 tackles and 12 sacks led the Knights to an 11-2 record. He totaled 16 sacks in the year before. Stewart chose the South Carolina football program over offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC.

#4. Williams Nwaneri

Williams Nwaneri, a defensive weapon from Lee's Summit North High School, garnered recognition as the premier prospect in Missouri and the top edge rusher nationally across all recruiting platforms. His leadership ensured a state semi-final appearance in 2021 and a state championship showdown in 2022 for the team.

Nwaneri showcased his prowess last year with 50 tackles, 6 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a senior. He also played a crucial role in Lee’s Summit North's journey to the Missouri Class 6 state title game in 2022. He amassed 56 tackles, 12 sacks and 6 pass breakups in that season.

Nwaneri decided to commit to the Missouri Tigers, choosing the in-state Tigers over other top contenders like Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

# 5. Jordan Ross

Hailing from Birmingham, Jordan Ross showcased his prowess throughout his high school career at Vestavia Hills High School. In 2024, he left a lasting impression at the Under Armour All-America Game with two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Ross garnered several accolades in 2023, including the Alabama 7A Defensive Player of the Year and the Birmingham Quarterback Club Lineman of the Year. His impressive performance that season included 72 tackles and 12.5 sacks. In 2022, he had 49 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss as a junior, earning him all-region honors.

Ross has committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. He is the tenth recruit to submit his national letter of intent.