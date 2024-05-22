Trey McKenney college offers: Full list of schools in contention for National Top 20 guard

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified May 22, 2024 19:53 GMT
Top Michigan basketball prospect, Trey McKenney
Top Michigan basketball prospect Trey McKenney

Trey McKenney has consistently come up in conversations about top basketball prospects of the 2025 class. The shooting guard from Flint, Michigan, is a recognized talent who’s caught the attention of top college basketball programs, drawing offers from dozens of them.

Below is the full list of programs that have extended offers to the Michigan top prospect:

  1. Alabama
  2. Arizona State
  3. Arkansas
  4. Cal Poly
  5. DePaul
  6. Eastern Michigan
  7. Florida State
  8. Georgetown
  9. Georgia Tech
  10. High Point
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa
  14. Kansas
  15. Kansas State
  16. LSU
  17. Miami
  18. Michigan
  19. Michigan State
  20. Missouri
  21. Ohio State
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Oregon
  24. Penn State
  25. Providence
  26. Rutgers
  27. Stanford
  28. TCU
  29. Temple
  30. Tennessee
  31. Texas
  32. Texas A&M
  33. UCLA
  34. USC
  35. Washington
  36. Xavier

Exploring Trey McKenney's recruitment prospect

An extensive list like this can only mean one thing: Trey McKenney is as good as they say he is. If there was any doubt about that, his performance at the Nike EYBL circuit this year is enough to dispel it. He is the 19th top scorer in the EYBL so far, averaging 17.6 points per game in nine games.

In his nine appearances in this season of the EYBL, he has pulled 20-pointers thrice, reaching a 27-point peak. McKenney’s numbers at Nike’s EYBL pale compared to the incredible numbers from his junior season at St. Mary’s. He led the St. Mary’s Eaglets to a 27-1 record, securing the school’s first state championship since 2000.

In the process, he scored an average of 22.9 points per game and had 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. His role in St. Mary’s season earned him a MaxPreps Second-Team Junior All-American mention. He was also awarded the Michigan MaxPreps Player of the Year Award.

McKenney is 247Sports’ No. 17 overall prospect of the 2025 class, as well as the No. 2 shooting forward. He also tops his class in the state of Michigan. The top prospect’s recruitment has seen him on two campus visits to Georgetown, Rutgers, and TCU. His summer itinerary should include more visits as he gets closer to committing.

Trey McKenney will not be in action in Kansas City as Nike’s EYBL continues next weekend. His absence will be due to his invitation to the training camp of the USA U18 National Basketball Team. The camp will open on May 23 at Colorado Springs, and 12 of the invitees will be selected for the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup. The tournament will be held in Buenos Aires from June 3 to 9.

