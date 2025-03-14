Kim Sae-ron's family withholds evidence citing Kim Soo-Hyun's mental health concerns amid new photo reveal contradicting agency's denial

On March 14, 2025, Garosero Research Institute confirmed that they will not release any more photos or videos of Kim Soo-hyun. This comes after a personal request from the late Kim Sae-ron's mother.

Ad

As per a comment pinned on Garosero's scheduled live, the late actress's mother decided not to release the photos "today," March 14, 2025, especially the "dishwashing" photo that was taken at her home. The YouTube channel added that Sae-ron's mother is worried about the Queen of Tears star's mental health. They said she's afraid he might do something "extreme" if more images go out.

"Kim Sae-ron’s mother has decided not to release the dishwashing photo or any other strong images today. Since Kim Soo-hyun’s statement mentioned that he is showing signs of mental instability, she is worried that he might make an extreme choice. This shows that Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family is even concerned about his well-being," Garosero said (quoted by KBIZoom).

Ad

Trending

Even though Garosero decided to hold back content, they did drop a ninth photo of Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron. They called it a "teaser" for an upcoming live broadcast. The photo was taken in front of Galleria Foret at Seoul Forest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garosero pointed out the red square in the picture as the Galleria Foret building, showing it was shot right in front of the South Korean superstar's house. Some people think Garosero is not releasing the "dishwashing photo" because of money. But they denied that.

“Not publishing the photo is not about receiving money," Garosero said.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency denies grooming, confirms past relationship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier on March 14, 2025, before Garosero Research Institute's confirmation, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released a long official statement. The agency admitted that the actor did date the late Kim Sae-ron but insisted the relationship happened between 2019 and 2020 — not when she was a minor.

"Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. It is not true that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor," Gold Medalist said (quoted by Sports Chosun).

Ad

Gold Medalist's statement came earlier than planned. They had previously announced they would address the issue next week with a clear and detailed position. In their response, Gold Medalist also refuted several claims made by the Garosero Research Institute.

They pushed back against rumors, including the accusation that Soo-hyun's agency had pressured Kim Sae-ron to repay 700 million won. Along with the statement, they even attached images to support their side of the story.

Ad

Kim Sae-ron died by suicide on February 16, 2025. Since her passing, allegations surfaced claiming that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron for years — starting when he was in his 30s and she was still underage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback