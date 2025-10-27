  • home icon
  "A true gentleman"- BTS' Taehyung melts hearts with his sweet gesture of giving flowers to fans waiting outside Vogue World: Hollywood



By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 27, 2025 06:29 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung gifting flowers to fans (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin)

On Sunday, October 26, BTS' Taehyung attended the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood runway, an annual fashion show conducted by Vogue. This year, the event was held in Los Angeles, and the theme concentrated on the relationship between fashion and film. Therefore, the runway also included representations of iconic and influential figures from the history of cinema.

The idol stood among the many attendees of the event, and naturally, several fans gathered outside the event's venue to catch a glimpse of Taehyung. When the idol was leaving the runway, fans swooned as they spotted him holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. He walked with a huge smile towards the crowd of fans waiting for him outside the venue and gave the bouquet to one lucky fan.

Several clips and pictures of the iconic moment landed on the internet, making more fans and netizens swoon over his gentlemanly mannerisms and sweet gestures. They also praised Taehyung for his humble nature, who always showcased his love and admiration for his fans, regardless of time and place. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the moment from Vogue World 2025: Hollywood:

"Such a true gentleman!! Worthy of all our love!! We purple you Tae hyung" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their reactions as BTS' Taehyung gifted a bouquet to fans during his exit from the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood runway.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's appearance at the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood fashion show

On October 26, BTS's Taehyung attended the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood fashion show among several other celebrities. The idol wore a long, grey, tailored coat with a monochromatic gray double-breasted suit. He also wore a grey tie with black loafers, which was paired with a wide-brimmed hat and a jade-accented belt.

Given that the event aims to appreciate and represent the various countries and their cultures during the annual fashion show, Taehyung's outfit represented South Korea and its culture with the jade-accented belt, which was predominantly adorned by the kings of the Joseon Dynasty. Additionally, the idol was also seated in the first row of the runway, alongside several other A-list celebrities.

He was seated between Cynthia Erivo and Dakota Johsnon, and the first row was also occupied by other stars such as Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, Baz Luhrmann, Tyler Perry, and more. Therefore, fans and netizens also gushed over the idol's recognition at the event as one of the A-list celebrities, given his global influence and popularity in various entertainment fields.

On the other hand, the idol's other post-discharge activities have mainly revolved around his appearances in fashion shows and collaborations with fashion magazines. In July, he attended Celine's 2026 Printemps show in Paris, and later, he collaborated with W Korea as the brand ambassador of Celine for the magazine's September cover issue.

He also attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week in October for Celine's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show, and also made an appearance at W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness campaign, Love Your W 2025, alongside BTS' RM and j-hope.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
