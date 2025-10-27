“A true gentleman”- BTS’ Taehyung melts hearts with his sweet gesture of giving flowers to fans waiting outside Vogue World: Hollywood

On Sunday, October 26, BTS' Taehyung attended the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood runway, an annual fashion show conducted by Vogue. This year, the event was held in Los Angeles, and the theme concentrated on the relationship between fashion and film. Therefore, the runway also included representations of iconic and influential figures from the history of cinema.The idol stood among the many attendees of the event, and naturally, several fans gathered outside the event's venue to catch a glimpse of Taehyung. When the idol was leaving the runway, fans swooned as they spotted him holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. He walked with a huge smile towards the crowd of fans waiting for him outside the venue and gave the bouquet to one lucky fan.Several clips and pictures of the iconic moment landed on the internet, making more fans and netizens swoon over his gentlemanly mannerisms and sweet gestures. They also praised Taehyung for his humble nature, who always showcased his love and admiration for his fans, regardless of time and place. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the moment from Vogue World 2025: Hollywood:&quot;Such a true gentleman!! Worthy of all our love!! We purple you Tae hyung&quot; said a fan®️ • rhv • @ReyahkimLINKSuch a true gentleman!! Worthy of all our love!! We purple you Taehyung 💜 V AT VOGUE WORLD TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxVogueWorldHollywood #TaehyungxVogueWorld #VogueWorldMore fans and netizens expressed their reactions as BTS' Taehyung gifted a bouquet to fans during his exit from the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood runway.ㄱㅌㅎ @vantelom1LINKis there any artist who loves his fans like taehyung does?borahae @BTSoutofMSLINKCan you imagine the butterflies if kim Taehyung was walking towards you. 🥰Ember⁷ @my_septaemberLINKCrying he's so worth stanning like 😭😭😭😭다나/Danka ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ/I saw Jin &amp;amp; JHOTS @danku_JKLINKWow ! He is so beautiful in every wayOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.lue @thvlayoblueLINKHe’s the man you dream about enjoying the best moments with him, until your mom wakes you uplu ✿ @sweetfreakthLINKthe most beautiful person that exists, he treats his fans as they deserve 🥹❤️staella ⟭⟬⁷ @kimstrawVerryLINKtry not to fall in love challenge impossibleR✨ @AliaSnehiLINKthe way he always adores his fans🥹All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's appearance at the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood fashion showOn October 26, BTS's Taehyung attended the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood fashion show among several other celebrities. The idol wore a long, grey, tailored coat with a monochromatic gray double-breasted suit. He also wore a grey tie with black loafers, which was paired with a wide-brimmed hat and a jade-accented belt.Given that the event aims to appreciate and represent the various countries and their cultures during the annual fashion show, Taehyung's outfit represented South Korea and its culture with the jade-accented belt, which was predominantly adorned by the kings of the Joseon Dynasty. Additionally, the idol was also seated in the first row of the runway, alongside several other A-list celebrities.He was seated between Cynthia Erivo and Dakota Johsnon, and the first row was also occupied by other stars such as Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, Baz Luhrmann, Tyler Perry, and more. Therefore, fans and netizens also gushed over the idol's recognition at the event as one of the A-list celebrities, given his global influence and popularity in various entertainment fields.On the other hand, the idol's other post-discharge activities have mainly revolved around his appearances in fashion shows and collaborations with fashion magazines. In July, he attended Celine's 2026 Printemps show in Paris, and later, he collaborated with W Korea as the brand ambassador of Celine for the magazine's September cover issue.He also attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week in October for Celine's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show, and also made an appearance at W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness campaign, Love Your W 2025, alongside BTS' RM and j-hope.