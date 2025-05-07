Ahn Somyi's agency denies sponsoring TWS' Dohoon, to take legal action against malicious rumors

On May 7, 2025, Xports News reported that former DIA member Somyi denied rumors of sponsoring TWS's Dohoon and being a Tenpro madam. The former singer's agency, Modenberry Korea, has started the process of filing a lawsuit against malicious rumors.

This statement follows an anonymous, now-deleted post on the online community DC Inside, which alleged that Ahn Somyi had been a Tenpro madam, which is a high-end entertainment establishment, and had provided financial support to Dohoon.

For those unversed, Tenpro refers to a special group of s*x workers. The term is short for ten per cent, which means these women are in the top 10% in terms of intellectual and aesthetic appeal, similar to high-end escorts.

Per the same publication, Modenberry Korea stated that the claims made by the anonymous user are false and are clear defamation and an infringement of personal rights.

"The claims made by an anonymous user on the online community DC Inside on the 6th regarding her being a 'Tenpro Madam' and 'idol sponsor' are all false and are clear defamation and an infringement of personal rights," the statement read (as translated by Google).

The company also added that the rumors severely damage the singer's and related individuals' reputations; therefore, they would take strong action by filing a lawsuit against these malicious rumors.

"We have determined that the rumors in question are a serious matter that damages the reputation of not only Ahn Somyi but also related third parties, and we plan to file a lawsuit through our legal representative and announce strong legal action," they stated (as translated by google).

The agency also stressed that the claims made by the anonymous post are false and fabricated. They further said that even though the post in question is already deleted, they have received numerous reports from netizens.

They also clarified that the former DIA member had never worked at Tenpro and had also never met the specific idol named in the controversy. They ended the statement by stating that they will hold the perpetrators accountable without any leniency in the matter.

More about Ahn Somyi and her past controversies

Somyi is a former member of the girl group DIA and its sub-units BCHCS. She debuted with the group in April 2017 with the release of the group's second studio album, YOLO.

She also joined KBS 2 TV's idol rebooting survival show, The Unit, along with fellow member Yebin in 2017. In May 2020, it was revealed that DIA's sixth EP would be promoted without Somyi and Chaeyeon. Finally, in August 2020, she made her comeback on Instagram after being inactive for almost a year.

PocketDol Studio announced Somyi's departure from the group in January 2022 due to health concerns. After leaving the group, she began working as a broadcast jockey (BJ). In March 2023, she revealed in an interview on Attack on Sisters with host Park Misun that she became a broadcast jockey to support her family's financial struggles.

She even worked as an employee at a cafe and modelled for an online shopping brand to support her family. She received backlash from netizens due to her streams being aired on the adult-rated platform PandaTV.

In February 2024, she filed a complaint against her agency's CEO for attempted s*xual assault in January 2023. But the prosecutors suspected her of making false accusations due to the lack of distress and apparent CCTV footage showing her embracing the alleged abuser.

She later appealed, claiming that she was under the influence of alcohol; however, on March 21, the court sentenced her to one year and six months in prison for making a false accusation. She submitted an appeal to reduce her sentence to two years of probation instead of imprisonment.

In March 2025, it was announced that she had signed an exclusive contract with Modenberry Korea. During the same month, the agency announced that it would take legal action against Garosero Research Institute for alleging that Ahn Somyi was in a relationship with PocketDol Studio's CEO, Kim Kwang Soo.

In other news, the former DIA member is set to produce Modenberry Korea's upcoming boy group, where she will oversee music, performance, concept planning, and visual direction for the group, as reported by Star News Korea on April 6, 2025.

