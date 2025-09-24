“Always setting boundaries”- Fans praise BTS’ Jin after he politely asks not to be followed to his hotel following Gucci SS26 show in Paris

On Wednesday, September 24, BTS' Jin attended Gucci's Spring Summer 2026 collection fashion show in Paris. The idol was adorned in a long-sleeved white shirt and flared black formal pants, paired with a Gucci black belt that carried the luxury brand's golden logo as the buckle. Following the idol's attendance at the event, several pictures and videos of him at the show landed on the internet.One of these clips also showcased the idol departing the event and making his way to his hotel. However, many fans were seen following the idol back to his hotel. When Jin spotted the crowd of fans, he politely asked them to refrain from following him. Here's what the idol stated:“Okay, I will go hotel. please no follow me. Please... please. Thank you.”When this clip landed on the internet, many fans and netizens couldn't help but swoon over the idol's polite way of setting boundaries with his fans. They were also impressed with how well the idol handled the situation, and commended him for the same. On the other hand, fans also highlighted that it was sad that the idol had to request privacy, when it was a given for him to maintain his boundaries.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Yes! Always setting boundaries&quot; said a fanPoli⁷_I SAW HOBI😭🪻 @PolPolixDLINKYes! Always setting boundariesMany fans and netizens expressed their thoughts on the recent clip of the idol that landed on the internet.Rach @rachelac86LINKSo Jin-coded. Setting boundaries. He shouldn’t have to ask though GUCCI ROYALTY JINHana¹²⁰⁴ | PROUD OF YOU JIN @Hana_FairLINKIt's painful when he has to spell it out like this 😭Violet⁷ loves 𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒂𝒏 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 ²⁰²⁵ @VioletIndigo04LINKthis is the nicest, calmest, yet the most direct way to say this.MINIMONI⁷ TeamSweetdreams @icareless890LINKLets hope they listened to him and gave him spaceOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.BE there for BTS ⁷💜 @Sp_OT7LINKYes king!! Set that damn boundary!!ysa • ia @jintaehkookLINKI love that he always sets boundaries but at the same time am sad that he always has to 🥺Addie @addastralisLINKof course it’s sad when he had to tell them off but he’s so polite while doing it. my baby :’)Tae Jin Love⁷ ᴇᴄʜᴏ (rest) 💕 @TaeJinLove9295LINKThe way they immediately say okay after he reminds them not to follow him to the hotel, My diplomatic king!!All you need to know about BTS' Jin and solo activitesBTS' Jin made his solo debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut, in October 2022. Following the same, in December, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. Subsequently, he was discharged from the military in June 2024.After his return, the idol immediately kickstarted his idol activities. In July, he was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympic Torch Relay. The idol carried the torch in front of the Louvre Museum on July 14. Following this, in August, he kickstarted his own variety show called RUN JIN, inspired by BTS' show, RUN BTS.As he continued to host his variety show, the idol also released his first solo album, Happy, which held the track, Running Wild, as the lead single. He soon followed it up with another album release in May 2025 called ECHO, which held the song, Don't Say You Love Me, as the title track.On the other hand, in May of the same year, the idol's show also came to a closure. However, the idol kept the show's spirits alive with his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN EP_TOUR, which contained challenges and fames between Jin and the audience, akin to the variety show. The tour began in June 2025 and ended in August 2025, with shows in several countries like Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, the United States, Netherlands, and more. Currently, all the BTS members have been focusing on the creation of the group's next comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming content from the idol, both as a soloist and as a BTS member.