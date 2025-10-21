"ARTIST OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG!": Trends on social media as Japan's kabuki prince Ichikawa Danko names the BTS member his role model and inspiration

Japan’s kabuki prince, Ichikawa Danko, expressed his admiration for BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung. In an interview with Japan’s media outlet Sponichi, Danko spoke at length about how deeply inspired he is by the BTS member’s artistry and stage presence. During his interview with Sponichi, he expressed his respect and affection for V, saying,“I aim to be the dynamite of the kabuki world, and I am inspired by and praise V’s expressiveness. I learn a lot from V’s sophisticated performances and rich expressions, so I dream of performing with him someday. I listen to one song every day, focusing all my senses on a BTS song. I get courage from BTS’s music and stand on stage.”Danko’s admiration for V, affectionately known as “TaeTae,” began after watching him in the DNA music video. He was impressed by how effortlessly V could shift between charm and intensity.The actor also recalled moments that reflected his genuine admiration. As a child, he once asked his mother to buy him the same black shirt V wore during a DNA dance practice. Over the years, Danko continued to study V’s style, performances, and fashion as part of his creative process.He named the BTS vocalist as the first person he admired apart from his grandfather. Praising V’s commitment to performance, Danko noted,“V’s delicate movements, where he pays attention to every fingertip, show that he has practiced to the point of death before going on stage. The energy that flows from his hands feels like a power that dominates the space. This energy is something I wish to bring into kabuki as well.”Danko also spoke about how V’s music supported him during a difficult time in his life to cope with personal loss. "V is my benefactor [...] His gentle voice comforted my heart. I want to tell TaeTae thank you when I meet him," he shared.Following the publication of the interviews, fans flooded social media platforms enthusiastically with messages of admiration from fans. Many expressed pride and admiration for V's influence across different artistic fields.Fan praised Taehyung's global influence and his ability to inspire artists across cultures. The phrase "ARTIST OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG" quickly began trending. One fan commented,"Taehyung, you are rightfully exemplary. ARTISTS OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG! IDOL OF IDOLS TAEHYUNG!"Fans around the world took to social media to express their pride and affection for BTS's V. Many praised how the idol continues to inspire not only fans but also fellow artists across different cultural spheres. They celebrated the admiration he receives from artists like Ichikawa Danko. Fans commented: "My Taehyungie is so adored" and "There are talents and there is the unattainable incomparable exceptional Kim Taehyung talents. He achieved so much acclaim at such a young age, the standards he has set are just awesome. ARTISTS OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG indeed" and "Oh Kim Taehyung the aritst you want!! You inspire everyoneeee!! Oh this is so cool ARTISTS OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG IDOL OF IDOLS TAEHYUNG!" Amid recent controversies over Taehyung's role with Coca-Cola and the Love Your W charity event, fans were quick to celebrate Ichikawa Danko's recent interview praising the idol. They viewed the interview as a vindication of V's artistry and global influence, offering a stark contrast to the online criticism he has been facing. Fans noted: "this is Taehyung's real world impact, untouched by your hateful smear campaigns that only happen online ARTISTS OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG IDOL OF IDOLS TAEHYUNG" and "Taehyung has always had an exceptionally expressive face, capable of conveying a wide range of emotions with ease. This natural gift is one of the reasons many heritage-style artists and idols look up to him as a role model and study him like an 'idol textbook.'" Other comments included: "Whole world studying his fashion and expressions. Oh taehyung the hate delusional labubu stans throw at you will have zero effect" and "This moved me in a unimaginable way. Taehyung, you are rightfully exemplary. ARTISTS OF ARTISTS TAEHYUNG! IDOL OF IDOLS TAEHYUNG!" Ichikawa Danko is recognized as the next-generation successor of kabuki, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. He holds the title of a "prince" in the Japanese traditional performing arts world. His grandfather, had also been called a Japanese Living National Treasure. He is celebrated for his revolutionary contributions to kabuki. Meanwhile, BTS' V attended the Celine Été 2026 show on October 5, 2025, at Paris Fashion Week as a global ambassador for Celine, sparking massive social media buzz. On the day of the show, he reportedly received 9.2 million mentions and 33 million engagements on X. By 3 PM the following day, mentions nearly doubled to 18.3 million, with engagements reaching 77 million. Around 76% of the week’s total mentions came within 24 hours of the event, showing the huge impact of his appearance.Taehyung, with his fellow members, is now preparing for BTS’s comeback album, scheduled for release in Spring 2026.