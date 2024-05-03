BTS’ ARMYs organize condolence wreaths in front of HYBE headquarters demanding better treatment of the group

On Friday, May 3, the BTS fandom, ARMYs, organized a condolence wreath in front of HYBE's headquarters in Seoul. Through the same, they addressed the current state of the K-pop boy group amidst the ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR.

The messages on the wreaths read the following—

‘Do not use BTS as your shield,’ ‘When you need, u call them ‘our BTS’, when you are in trouble, you use them as your shield for bullet dodging,’ and ‘most incompetent agency in the industry.’

Given that the members have been constantly involved in HYBE's conflict with ADOR, such as Min Hee-jin's comment on the group's creation, their alleged connection with a supposed religious cult Danhworld, etc., fans highlighted the same.

They also called out Bang Si-hyuk and Park Ji-won for allegedly using BTS as a shield at times of crisis. Moreover, the ARMYs released an official statement as a full-fledged advertisement in certain newspapers such as Daily Economy. The statement declared that the fandom's support stands with the group and not HYBE.

They also expressed that they're unhappy and skeptical of HYBE Label's treatment of the members. Therefore, they demanded immediate legal measures taken against the defamation of the artists.

ARMYs deliver scathing message to HYBE demanding better treatment of BTS

On April 22, HYBE released a statement announcing their audit of ADOR following suspicions of a power struggle. Soon they found alleged pieces of evidence that showcased Min Hee-jin's plans to take full control of ADOR and make it an independent company.

To achieve the same, HYBE revealed that Min Hee-jin has been spreading claims about HYBE and their artists to pressure the agency to hand over ADOR. One of these included Min Hee-jin allegedly spreading claims that Bang Si-hyuk stole her idea and created BTS with the same. However, that wasn't the only concerning attack on the seven-piece K-pop boy group.

Most recently, the members were tangled up in a controversy that speculated their connection with a supposed religious cult, Dahnworld. However, both Dahnworlds and BigHit Entertainment released a statement refuting these claims. Regardless, fans couldn't keep quiet about the consistent pile of controversies around the members, especially during their absence in the industry.

Therefore, fans took the initiative to bring attention to the issue. Through the wreaths placed in front of HYBE, ARMYs expressed that they think the agency has been using BTS as a shield from their issues.

Upon highlighting their beliefs that HYBE stand behind the attacks on the group, they demanded clear communication and response regarding the legal action they've taken against these attacks. In the statement that they released through several Korean newspapers, they also stressed that the protection of artists is a fundamental duty for any agency, which HYBE is not doing faithfully.

In addition to the wreaths and the statement, ARMYs have also been trending hashtags on X and also sent protest trucks alongside to better communicate their demands.