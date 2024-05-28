On May 27, 2024, Kith Women released a video on X featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa in their Summer 2024 collection. This marked Lisa's first brand collaboration in a long time. She was seen attending numerous fashion events, but a brand campaign was long awaited.

Hence, this collaboration with Kith caught the eyeballs of her fans. The particular collection advertised by Lisa will be ready for fans to avail on the coming Friday, May 31, 2024, at the brand's physical stores and online platforms.

In the video, Lisa appeared playful as she roamed around wearing comfy apparels. Fans liked the energy of the K-pop sensation, with one user commenting:

"Freedom looks so good on her. She’s finally able to show all her skills without restrictions."

Other netizens reacted to Lisa's cheerful video from the ad campaign and complimented her beauty.

"She's sooooooo pretty!," another fan wrote.

"You will always be famous and gorgeous," a comment read.

Some of the fans wrote admirable comments, calling the K-pop idol "sunshine" as she sports the summer wear.

"She's brighter than sunshine," a fan wrote.

"Lisa you are the most gorgeous sunshine human to walk on this planet," another X user commented.

"Absolutely stunning! We can’t wait," a netizen wrote.

More about Lisa's fashion collaboration as she features in Kith Women's Summer Collection campaign

On May 27, 2024, Kith Women dropped the Summer Collection video along with Lisa's photo on their website. In the newly released picture, Lisa donned a backless dress, allowing her back tattoo (edelweiss flower) to be visibly clear.

In the video, fans got to witness the fun moods of the K-pop idol. She was seen trying on different kinds of summer outfits as she strolled through a shopping center. She wore 3 ensembles in all, one featuring a royal blue colored t-shirt with the word “Kith” written over it.

Another outfit was a white summer tracksuit consisting of a white and yellow jacket, paired with matching shorts. The third and final outfit featured a shoulder-less black bodysuit with high cuts over her waist and beige pants.

The campaign description on the brand's website read:

“Kith Women presents Summer 2024—a collection highlighted by seasonal sets, all-new swim, and coordinating accessories, all designed in a cooler seasonal palette. This season’s campaign features iconic artist, Lisa.”

For the unversed, Kith Women is an American lifestyle and contemporary fashion brand, which has now entered the Korean market. Kith Women’s collections often feature a diverse range of apparel including hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, dresses, swimwear, and accessories. The brand's aesthetic is a blend of streetwear culture and modern elegance.

On May 26, 2024, the BLACKPINK star attended the TAG Heuer dinner party for the Grand Premio de F1 de Mónaco 2024. She stole the spotlight by wearing a customised recycled Pipatchara brand's outfit, made with recycled plastic.

Pipatchara is an indigenous Thai brand, and the K-pop idol sported the outfit as a representation of her home country, Thailand. On the same day, her hit solo song, MONEY, became the fastest MV by a K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.