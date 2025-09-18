From BLACKPINK Lisa’s to Han So-hee: Red carpet outfits at the Busan International Film Festival that sparked backlash online

The 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held its red carpet on the afternoon of September 17, 2025, at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu in Busan. The affair aims to celebrate new films by first- or second-time filmmakers across Asia. The festival featured appearances by top celebs in a variety of styles. But not every outfit won fans' approval online.BLACKPINK's Lisa at the 30th Busan International Film FestivalBLACKPINK's Lisa at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (Image via Instagram/@busanfilmfest) Lisa wore a sleek illusion gown that hugged her frame. Her Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 creation outfit by Glenn Martens quickly triggered reactions online, drawing both applause and criticism. The dress, with its fitted cut and low neckline, had fans praising her appearance on X.On the other front, some netizens on The Quoo argued the gown was too revealing and said the neckline drew unnecessary focus to her chest. Others felt the design didn’t complement her figure. Han So-hee at the 30th Busan International Film FestivalHan So-hee with Jeon Jong-seo at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (Image via Instagram/@busanfilmfest)Han So-hee appeared on the red carpet in a silver, loose-fitting dress. Many noticed her pick of a modest outfit, different from the usual tight gowns seen at big occasions. One fan remarked that it feels like &quot;a hospital gown.&quot;Angel night @Angelsh05462169LINKHan sohee wearing hospital gown with a little touch up learn something from chinese actresses.......Social media quickly reacted. Many highlighted the combination of comfort and style, while others remarked on how it contrasted with standard red carpet fashion. The actress’s pictures with her Project Y co-star Jeon Jong-seo are also going viral online, as the two pose holding hands together.Kim Yoo-jung at the 30th Busan International Film Festival View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim Yoo-jung arrived in a dark-blue slit gown paired with tall black boots. The dress featured a sharp cut that accentuated the slit. She greeted fans and reporters with a steady smile while holding confident poses for the cameras.However, the response online to her attire was split. Some pointed out her bold styling, while others said the high slit and overall look didn’t fit her age. Netizens commented on her hairstyle and makeup on The Quoo, suggesting the look was more suited to an older actress. Meanwhile, two episodes from her upcoming series Dear X are set to debut in the 'On Screen' section of the festival on September 18, 2025.Keum Sae-rok at the 30th Busan International Film FestivalKeum Sae-rok at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (Image via Instagram/@goldnewrok)Keum Sae-rok walked the red carpet in a black sequined gown. Her outfit, however, was met with mixed reactions from observers on The Quoo (per Koreaboo). The strapless dress had a curved neckline with a tight bodice that dropped into a slim fit.Sheer mesh cutouts ran along the torso and skirt, detailed with beads and sequins, giving the look a revealing touch. She styled it with a straight bob and neutral makeup.Netizens questioned the styling, saying the outfit leaned too much on exposure compared to the classic suits worn by male actors. A few viewers added that the overall design felt off or underwhelming for a red carpet of this scale.Other actors and artists such as Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, American director Guillermo del Toro, OH MY GIRL's YooA, Kentaro Sakaguchi, and many more made appearances. The festival will run through September 26!