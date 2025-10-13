“Girl putting her retirement plans into action”- Fans divided over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s rumored cosmetics line launch 

Industry insiders believe BLACKPINK’s Jennie is preparing to launch her own beauty brand. On October 13, 2025, Eyop Korea released a four-slide carousel on Instagram, outlining four reasons behind the speculation. According to insiders, “JENNIE MIGHT LAUNCH HER BEAUTY BRAND.&quot; The interpretation isn’t random as it traces back to November 2023, when the K-pop idol filed for the “Jennie Ruby Jane” trademark, which she officially registered in 2024. The trademark covers 10 categories, including cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, shoes, and hats, giving her full control over a potential business plan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer recent career moves further strengthened the theory. Earlier this year, the BLACKPINK rapper ended her six-year partnership with luxury beauty brand Hera. Unlike her swift transition from Gentle Monster to Ray-Ban, this time there’s been no follow-up beauty partnership. The outlet added that the gap means she’s saving space for her own brand instead of signing another deal.Eyop Korea also mentioned the Mantra hitmaker's collaboration with Instagram on a new font called ZEN SERIF. The clean and distinct typeface has the publisher wondering if it could be a hint toward branding for an upcoming cosmetics line. They wrapped up its post with a statement, saying that “It’s JENNIE! She’s at a point where she can make anything she wants and people will love it.” Still, fans are split over this rumored decision.&quot;My girl putting her retirement plans into action,&quot; an X user commented.Ahppy @ahppy_LINKMy girl putting her retirement plans into actionMany worry this might mark the end of new music for a while. Notably, her last release, the studio album Ruby, was in March this year. Since then, the group has also dropped JUMP with a music video; however, fans have been anticipating a full album.m @jnkfilterLINKthe singer to makeup beauty pipeline… yeah it’s wraps goodbye to new musicm @blondiemanduLINKthen she pulls a rihanna and never comes back to music after this?🫩Kwo 🩵 @KwooluvsuLINKWhen she said she’s inspired by Rihanna, she REALLY meant it…as soon as she launches her beauty brand + possibly fragrance line, we’re never getting music from her again 💔Meanwhile, others are ready to welcome the alleged beauty line, saying it would be &quot;too iconic.&quot;noor🧋 @jenkitty23LINKthat would be too iconic omgZeher/RUBY❤️ @Zeher_28LINKIf she does that I'm literally buying everything and the packaging will be good I just know thatJenLisa'sBitch🐻🐥 @NiniAndLili23LINKCan’t wait for that LOVE @jennierubyjaneBLACKPINK's Jennie tops Chanel SS26 EMVBLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)BLACKPINK’s Jennie emerged as the top influencer for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, generating $10.14 million in EMV. The brand itself pulled in $42.87 million EMV. Remarkably, this performance came despite tracking her impact for only three days, the shortest period among all attendees. She still managed to rank 4th among K-pop artists globally. The South Korean singer-rapper appeared at the Grand Palais on October 6, showcasing her “it girl” persona. She wore a strappy top and matching skirt. The ensemble was paired with a lemon-yellow shoulder bag. Her soft waves and smoky eyes completed the look.Jennie’s Paris appearance followed those of her fellow BLACKPINK members. Lisa showed up at the Louis Vuitton show, Jisoo at Dior, and Rosé at Saint Laurent. The quartet is currently on a break from their DEADLINE World Tour, which began on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea, and will resume on October 18-19 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.