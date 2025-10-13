  • home icon
  "Girl putting her retirement plans into action"- Fans divided over BLACKPINK's Jennie's rumored cosmetics line launch 

“Girl putting her retirement plans into action”- Fans divided over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s rumored cosmetics line launch 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:44 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Industry insiders believe BLACKPINK’s Jennie is preparing to launch her own beauty brand. On October 13, 2025, Eyop Korea released a four-slide carousel on Instagram, outlining four reasons behind the speculation. According to insiders, “JENNIE MIGHT LAUNCH HER BEAUTY BRAND."

The interpretation isn’t random as it traces back to November 2023, when the K-pop idol filed for the “Jennie Ruby Jane” trademark, which she officially registered in 2024. The trademark covers 10 categories, including cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, shoes, and hats, giving her full control over a potential business plan.

Her recent career moves further strengthened the theory. Earlier this year, the BLACKPINK rapper ended her six-year partnership with luxury beauty brand Hera. Unlike her swift transition from Gentle Monster to Ray-Ban, this time there’s been no follow-up beauty partnership. The outlet added that the gap means she’s saving space for her own brand instead of signing another deal.

Eyop Korea also mentioned the Mantra hitmaker's collaboration with Instagram on a new font called ZEN SERIF. The clean and distinct typeface has the publisher wondering if it could be a hint toward branding for an upcoming cosmetics line. They wrapped up its post with a statement, saying that “It’s JENNIE! She’s at a point where she can make anything she wants and people will love it.” Still, fans are split over this rumored decision.

"My girl putting her retirement plans into action," an X user commented.
Many worry this might mark the end of new music for a while. Notably, her last release, the studio album Ruby, was in March this year. Since then, the group has also dropped JUMP with a music video; however, fans have been anticipating a full album.

Meanwhile, others are ready to welcome the alleged beauty line, saying it would be "too iconic."

BLACKPINK's Jennie tops Chanel SS26 EMV

BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie emerged as the top influencer for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, generating $10.14 million in EMV. The brand itself pulled in $42.87 million EMV. Remarkably, this performance came despite tracking her impact for only three days, the shortest period among all attendees.

She still managed to rank 4th among K-pop artists globally. The South Korean singer-rapper appeared at the Grand Palais on October 6, showcasing her “it girl” persona. She wore a strappy top and matching skirt. The ensemble was paired with a lemon-yellow shoulder bag. Her soft waves and smoky eyes completed the look.

Jennie’s Paris appearance followed those of her fellow BLACKPINK members. Lisa showed up at the Louis Vuitton show, Jisoo at Dior, and Rosé at Saint Laurent. The quartet is currently on a break from their DEADLINE World Tour, which began on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea, and will resume on October 18-19 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
