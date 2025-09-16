"He knows who the company kings are": Fans celebrate as JYPark honours Stray Kids with 24K gold plaques for historic Billboard 200 record

On September 15, 2025, J.Y. Park and JYP Entertainment presented each Stray Kids member with a 24K fine gold plaque weighing 75 grams. On the day, Stray Kids shared photos on Instagram of each member holding a gold plaque standing alongside J.Y. Park. The post was captioned,“Thank youuuuuu PD~ #JYP #SKZ.”The gesture celebrated the group’s historic achievement as the only artist in Billboard chart history to see their 7 albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Stray Kids recently secured their seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the release of KARMA.The album debuted at the top of the chart dated September 6, 2025. With this, the group extended their record of all seven Billboard 200 entries entering at No. 1. The streak began in 2022 with their sixth extended play ODDINARY. In 2024, their first mixtape HOP also entered at No. 1.With KARMA, Stray Kids became the group with the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums surpassing Linkin Park and BTS, who each have 6 chart-topping albums. That achievement made Stray Kids the first act in the chart’s 69-year history to see their first 7 entries debut at the top. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the news ans took to social media to express their pride and excitement online following the announcement. They celebrated both the group’s record-breaking success and J.Y. Park’s tribute to their milestone. One fan commented,&quot;He knows who the company kings are&quot;SKZ KARMA @skz8_jacaylLINK@Stray_Kids He knows who the company kings areFans celebrated the recognition of their historic Billboard 200 record. They of admirated both the group's hard work and the significance of the award.Hylov @hynjnn20LINK@Stray_Kids Well deserved achievement for Stray KidsNewJeansFan @tanniesdollssLINKKings of kpopStray Kids KARMA @skztwtacctLINKWoooow! And each plaque is made of gold weighing 75g! Congratulations my Stray Kids!!! Well deserved! 🎉🎉🎉Many fans talked about the group's historic achievement on the Billboard 200 while others reflected on the recognition from JYPark. Others reflected on what the milestone meant for both the members and their fans. Some also shared hopes for the members to benefit directly from their record-breaking success.lukajsjakkakaa @usermanitoLINKWow, making K-pop and billboard history like pros! 🏆🎶yna @3RACHA_ENTLINKAnd if we keep extending the record so jyp would give them a gold plaque each timeSpearBStayGirl ☯️ #Karma 🎵 @DarkStayGirl1LINKSo proud to be a OT8 STAY and love @Straykids. CONGRATULATIONS!! NO ONE WILL EVER HAVE THIS RECORD BUT YOU GUYS❤️🎵Mariam @HalfNomadMariamLINKCute but I hope they also get a fair share of these huge salesStray Kids’ KARMA becomes global success with record-breaking sales and Billboard 200 No. 1 debutStray Kids releases their fourth Korean studio album KARMA on August 22, 2025, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. It is their first full-length Korean album in 2 years since 5-Star (2023), following the 2024 extended play Ate.KARMA carries a sports-inspired theme, reflecting the group’s journey of growth and success. The lyrics explore perseverance, overcoming challenges, and celebrating achievements both individually and as a group.The album features 11 tracks with a total run time of 32 minutes and 2 seconds. Its lead single, Ceremony, fuses EDM, trap, and baile funk, delivering a message of triumph through hard work. Here is the full tracklist:Bleep (삐처리)CeremonyCreedMess (엉망)In My HeadHalf Time (반전)PhoenixGhost0801Ceremony (Festival version)Ceremony (English version)The album achieved remarkable commercial success. In the U.S., it earned 313,000 album-equivalent units during the week ending August 28, including 296,000 pure sales, making it the third-largest weekly sales figure of 2025.The total also comprised 1,000 track-equivalent albums and 23.12 million on-demand streams. On Spotify, the project reached 18.26 million streams within 24 hours, setting a new record for K-pop albums in 2025.In South Korea, KARMA sold over 2 million copies on its first day according to Hanteo Chart and closed its first week with 3.03 million sales, the highest for any album in 2025. It debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart with 2,277,910 copies, while its Nemo edition placed second with 223,267 copies sold.Internationally, the album also dominated. It debuted at number one in the United States, Austria, Belgium, France, and Germany, and ranked within the top five in markets such as Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland.With this release, KARMA also made another Billboard history. It became the 29th non-English-language album to reach number one on the Billboard 200, and the second in 2025 after Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos.Stray Kids are set to hold their first domestic stadium concerts this October with two encore performances in Incheon. The shows are part of their ongoing “Stray Kids World Tour dominATE” and will serve as its finale. The special event, titled Stray Kids World Tour dominATE: celebrATE, is scheduled for October 18 and 19, 2025.